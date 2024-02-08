Sunak refuses to apologise to Brianna Ghey’s father over trans jibe at PMQs

Rishi Sunak refused to apologise to Brianna Ghey’s father and said it was “sad and wrong” to link his transgender joke at Prime Minister’s Questions to the murdered teenager’s case.

Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said Mr Sunak should say sorry for the “degrading” and “dehumanising” remark made in the Commons on Wednesday (7 February).

Mr Sunak had accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in “defining a woman” during an attack on Labour Party U-turns.

Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna, who was transgender, was visiting Parliament when Mr Sunak aimed the jibe at Sir Keir.