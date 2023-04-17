✕ Close Rishi Sunak ignored by students as he repeatedly asks for questions after maths speech

Rishi Sunak is under investigation by the parliament’s sleaze watchdog amid allegations he failed to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget.

The investigation relates to the shares his wife Akshata Murthy holds in Koru Kids, a child-care agency.

The prime minister last month faced demands to “come clean” about his family shares last month when questioned by MPs over why the childcare policy favoured private firms.

Appearing before the Liaison Committee, he did not mention Ms Murthy’s shares in the firm, in which she has been listed as a shareholder on Companies House.

A fortnight earlier, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a pilot of incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession.

A No 10 spokesperson responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”