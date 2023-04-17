Rishi Sunak news - live: Prime minister facing parliament watchdog investigation
The investigation relates to the shares Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murthy, holds in Koru Kids
Rishi Sunak is under investigation by the parliament’s sleaze watchdog amid allegations he failed to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget.
The investigation relates to the shares his wife Akshata Murthy holds in Koru Kids, a child-care agency.
The prime minister last month faced demands to “come clean” about his family shares last month when questioned by MPs over why the childcare policy favoured private firms.
Appearing before the Liaison Committee, he did not mention Ms Murthy’s shares in the firm, in which she has been listed as a shareholder on Companies House.
A fortnight earlier, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a pilot of incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession.
A No 10 spokesperson responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”
Labour MP mocks Sunak’s pledge for ‘integrity, professionalism and accountability’ amid investigation
Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has mocked Rishi Sunak’s pledge to lead a government with “integrity, professionalism and accountability”.
In a quote tweet above news that Mr Sunak is facing an investigation from the parliament’s sleaze watchdog, she writes “integrity, professionalism and accountability”, followed by a sarcastic upside down face emoji.
When Mr Sunak was voted in as prime minister by Tory members he promised to bring “integrity, professionalism and accountability” back to the government after a series of scandals and chaos under previous incumbents Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
I declared my interest to Cabinet Office, says Sunak
It has emerged that Rishi Sunak wrote to MPs on the liaison committee on 4 April to say he had declared his wife’s shareholding in the childcare agency to the Cabinet Office.
“I would like to clarify for the parliamentary record that this interest has been right declared to the Cabinet Office.
The latest list of ministerial interests will be published shortly by the Independent Adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.”
Downing Street has clarified that the interest was declared to the Cabinet Office before his liaison committee hearing appearance on 28 March, a No 10 spokesperson would not say exactly when it was declared.
And despite Mr Sunak pointing to the new list of ministerial interests coming “shortly”, No 10 would not say if the interest related to his wife’s shareholding in the childcare agency would be on the list.
More ‘sleaze and scandal’, say Lib Dems
Lib Dem Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain: “Another day and another accusation of a Conservative prime ministers bending the rules.”
She said: “This is on the same day that Rishi Sunak may have broken election rules for his government announcement today.
“After months of Conservative sleaze and scandal, the public just want a government who are focused on the country, rather than saving their own skin.”
