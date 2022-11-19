Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in first visit to Ukraine as PM

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirm the UK’s continued support for the war-torn country.

The visit is Mr Sunak’s first to the region since he became prime minister last month.

His predecessor Boris Johnson was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and developed a personal friendship with President Zelensky.

Earlier this week Mr Sunak used the G20 in Bali to urge other world leaders to take a harder line against Russian aggression.

Mr Sunak said: "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.

"We are with you all the way", he told President Zelensky in a tweet.

His pledge of continued support follows in the footsteps of both Mr Johnson and Liz Truss, when she was in Downing Street.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support."

By the end of his time in office Mr Johnson was much mocked amid claims he would use official phonecalls with the Ukranian leader to attempt to shore up his own popularity at home.

Earlier this week Mr Sunak condemned Russia as a over the invasion of Ukraine. He said the UK would continue to support Ukrainians in defending themselves against Russian action, and to help ensure Kyiv is in a position of strength when they decide the time is right for peace talks.

He told reporters travelling with him to Bali that it was "telling" that the Russin leader Vladimir Putin had skipped the summit of world leaders.

"Russia is becoming a pariah state and he’s not there to take responsibility for what he’s doing," he said. "But I’m going to use the opportunity to put on the record my condemnation of what they’re doing.”