When is the Rochdale by-election and who are the candidates?

Labour is celebrating two victories over the Conservatives in the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections - but that success may be short-lived as a third battle in Rochdale looms.

Keir Starmer’s party overturned majorities of 11,220 and 18,540, delivering the government’s ninth and tenth by-election defeats of the current parliament and securing its second largest swing from the Conservatives ever.

However, an antisemitism row that forced it to drop its candidate this week for another by-election in Rochdale is still a cause for concern.

Labour’s candidate Mr Azhar Ali sparked anger after reportedly saying Israel had been warned about the 7 October attack and allowed it to happen.

Voters go to the polls in the Rochdale by-election on 29 February, with the result now uncertain following the Labour decision to drop support for Mr Ali.

Here are the 11 candidates in the running for election:

Azhar Ali - Independent, formerly Labour

Azhar Ali has been at the centre of an extremely turbulent week for the Labour party. He has had the support of the party withdrawn after reportedly making anti-semitic comments at a Lancashire Labour party meeting.

At first, Labour insisted that Mr Ali will remain Labour’s candidate in Rochdale and Electoral Commission rules mean it is too late for Labour to replace their candidate anyway. However, after further comments came to light, the party withdrew their support.

If elected, Mr Ali will sit as an independent MP and will not receive the party whip. The decision means that Labour will also need to find a new candidate to contest the seat at the upcoming general election.

Speaking as he launched his campaign, he said: “I’ve set out my five pledges around reopening the maternity unit, investment in the town centre, and free breakfast clubs in the primary schools, and there is a long list of things that we need to do.”

Labour has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali (PA) (PA Wire)

Paul Ellison - Conservative

Paul Ellison is a well-known local volunteer and businessman who was voted Rochdale Man of the Year in 2020 and runs a landscaping firm in Rochdale.

His manifesto is focused on local issues including improving the town centre, cracking down on antisocial behaviour and protecting green spaces.

He said: “In places like Rochdale people’s aspiration can often by stifled by the impacts brought about by negative perceptions. If elected I am determined to be a champion to the borough.”

Paul Ellison (Getty)

Iain Donaldson - Liberal Democrats

Iain Donaldson is a former councillor in Manchester for 19 years and has promised to be a “strong voice” for the people of Rochdale in the upcoming by-election.

He has enjoyed the endorsement of the former Lib Dem MP for Rochdale, Paul Rowen, who served from 2005 to 2010,

“The people of Rochdale have been hammered by the double whammy of a cost of living crisis and an NHS on its knees,” Mr Donaldson said.

“This disastrous Conservative government has utterly failed our area and they need to be held to account. Locally, Labour have also taken people for granted because they just don’t listen. I’ll be a strong voice for Rochdale, listening to local people and getting real action for them.”

Iain Donaldson (North West Liberal Democrats)

Simon Danczuk - Reform UK

Simon Danczyk was Labour MP for Rochdale between 2010 and 2017 but was suspended by the party in 2015 over allegedly exchanging explicit messages with a 17-year-old girl.

Reform UK has made their primary intention to block the Conservatives from gaining seats clear, so there is a possibility Labour voters will switch to Reform following this week’s controversy.

He has focused his campaign on championing local issues, which he affirms should take priority over international happenings.

“It’s now a fight between Galloway, who will prioritise Palestine, and me, who will prioritise Rochdale,” he said on Monday.

Simon Danczuk

George Galloway - Workers Party of Britain

George Galloway is a former Labour and Respect Party MP who has largely centred his campaign on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

He said: “The number of people in Rochdale vitally concerned with the issues that preoccupy me... there’s probably not a constituency in the whole country where there are more people concerned about Gaza than there are in Rochdale.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza has been criticised by Muslim voters and Galloway says he is using the by-election to “teach Labour a lesson”.

George Galloway (AFP via Getty Images)

Reverend Mark Coleman - Independent

Reverend Mark Coleman is a long-time climate campaigner and Just Stop Oil supporter, who has been jailed twice during climate protests.

The 64-year-old worked as a vicar in Rochdale town centre until his retirement, due to Parkinson’s disease, in 2020. He continues to serve as a Church of England priest and lives with his wife, Wendy, who is a former Labour councillor.

“The people of Rochdale deserve the truth - and that is we need radical action on climate right now to stand any chance of a safe and stable future,” he said.

“Government policies have put us well on the way to climate hell, and the Labour Party is willing to let that happen. I’m horrified that the Labour Party will not revoke the Tory new oil and gas licences given out by this corrupt government.”

He has also been vocal on issues in the Middle East.

Reverend Mark Coleman (Supplied)

Michael Howarth - Independent

Michael Howard has branded himself as a “local lad representing the people of Rochdale” as he puts himself forward for election.

He owns a number of local hospitality businesses in the area and is committed to improving local issues including expanding the local job market.

“We are continuing to invest in Rochdale with the imminent opening of our own brewery and tap, which will create more jobs and help make Rochdale the place to be,” He said.

“Whatever the outcome of the election I am committed to make Rochdale a better place.”

David Anthony Tully - Independent

Dave Tully is a local businessman committed to local issues such as re-opening Rochdale’s maternity ward and providing aid to local businesses.

He is also passionate about local sporting issues in the area as a lifelong season ticket holder at Rochdale AFC and says he will advocate for support and funding for the team.

“Throughout my life I have remained connected and dedicated to the wellbeing and growth of the Rochdale community,” he said.

“Committed to the principles of integrity, transparancy and inclusivity, now, as a local lad, it’s my time to step up and find practical solutions for the benefit of our town.”

William Howarth - Independent

Also known as Billy Howarth, this candidate co-founded the support group Parents Against Grooming UK and has recently campaigned for housing issues relating to damp and mould.

He wrote on his campaign GoFundMe: “I am Rochdale born and bred and have the needs of Rochdale close to my heart. I truly believe I can make the changes that this town wants and deserves.”

Guy Otten - Green Party

Although Guy Otten is technically still a candidate, he has stepped down over previous social media posts he made about Palestinians and Islam.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “The Rochdale Green Party candidate has said that he has ‘decided to leave the stage’ following social media posts made some years ago. As nominations have now closed, his name will still appear on the ballot. However, he will not take part in any campaigning between now and polling day.”

Ravin Rodent Subortna - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

This candidate said as an MP he would campaign for the introduction of a 99p coin to save on change and would also call for all roundabouts to have fairground carousels in the middle to tell cars where to go and prevent road rage.

Among his other policies is a plan for all new-build housing to have hedgehog homes included to help eradicate homelessness for hedgehogs, and making sure hedgehogs had lollipop signs to help them cross the road.

Ravin says he is aiming to win “zero votes” because “that would be fair to give everybody else a chance”.