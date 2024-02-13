Rishi Sunak GB News – live: PM says Sir Keir has ‘no principles’ over Rochdale by-election in live TV grilling
Comes as Tory leader’s flagship Rwanda deportation policy came under fire in House of Lords
Sunak accuses Starmer of ‘standing by’ Azhar Ali after Israel remarks
Rishi Sunak has accused Sir Keir Starmer of having “no principles at all” over the Labour Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali in a live TV grilling by undecided and swing voters.
Just minutes before the Prime Minister faced questions on GB News in County Durham on Monday evening, Labour withdrew its support for Mr Ali, who had claimed Israel deliberately relaxed security to allow Hamas to carry out their 7 October attack, to provide grounds to invade Gaza.
Mr Ali apologised for his “deeply offensive” remarks, made in a recording obtained by the Mail on Sunday– yet the controversy has prompted questions about the Labour leader’s claim the party has changed since the antisemitism crisis that engulfed Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
It comes as Mr Sunak is facing one of the most challenging weeks of his premiership, with two tricky by-elections, opposition to his Rwanda Bill currently under scrutiny in the House of Lords, and the release of official figures revealing whether the country has slipped into a recession.
Rwanda Bills ‘needs tightening to avoid legal challenges’, says Tory peer
The Government’s proposed Rwanda asylum legislation “needs further tightening to avoid potential legal challenges that would prevent it from achieving its aims”, according to a Conservative peer.
Baroness Lawlor, speaking in favour of amendment 32 in a bid to disapply “relevant” domestic and international law from the Bill, told the Lords: “The first reason for this amendment is a practical one – it is pointless to make a law that is unlikely to work and that sadly seems to be the case for the present Bill unless it is amended.
“The second reason is a deeper one. There is no doubt that there’s a popular wish for the small boats to be stopped and that one of the reasons why the Government was elected was to control our borders.
“Unless it makes a law strong enough to withstand whatever challenge might be brought to it through national or international law, the Government will be failing the people on whose support the laws made to govern Britain should be grounded and trust in the democratic system – with its political parties, Parliament and government and the judiciary – will be lost.”
Rishi Sunak defends under-fire Rwanda policy as voters grill prime minister live on TV
Rishi Sunak has defended his under-fire Rwanda policy as the UK public grilled the prime minister live on TV.
Mr Sunak faced questions from an audience of undecided and swing voters in County Durham on Monday night, including over his flagship deportation scheme.
He argued illegal migration is “profoundly unfair” and is putting a strain on the country’s public services, while he cited “compassion” for vulnerable migrants who are being “exploited by criminal gangs” as another reason for implementing his plan.
PM defends Rwanda policy as necessary ‘deterrent’ to illegal migration
The Prime Minister defended his commitment to the Rwanda policy by saying it is necessary as “a deterrent” to illegal migration.
Rishi Sunak was asked by one voter at GB News’ People’s Forum, a retired woman from Middleton-in-Teesdale, why he was “so adamant” about the Rwanda policy “when public documentation shows it isn’t working and that it’s not going to work”.
Mr Sunak said it was needed to tackle illegal migration, adding: “In order to fully solve this problem, we need a deterrent.
“We need to be able to say pretty simply and unequivocally that if you come to our country illegally, you won’t get to stay.
“We want to be able to remove you either to your home country if it’s safe, like we’ve done with Albania, and for everyone else we need an alternative and that’s what Rwanda is about.
“So yes, we’ve made progress – down by third – but in order to fully solve this problem, we need a deterrent. That’s what Rwanda is all about and that is why I’m absolutely committed to getting this bill through Parliament and getting this scheme up and running.”
Rishi Sunak accused Sir Keir Starmer of standing by Labour Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali as he spoke to members of the public during a GB News forum on Monday, 12 February. The prime minister said the Labour leader "stood by" the politician and "sent cabinet ministers to support him, until literally five minutes before I walked on tonight under enormous media pressure." Labour withdrew its support for Mr Ali following criticism of remarks he made about Israel. Mr Ali apologised after he was recorded suggesting that Israel allowed the October 7 Hamas assault and used it as a pretext to invade Gaza. "The Labour Party hasn’t changed. It’s a con," Mr Sunak added.
‘We haven’t made enough of a dent in NHS waiting lists,’ admits PM
An issue that has blighted the entirety of Mr Sunak’s premiership is worsening NHS waiting lists.
In response to a question posed on the matter by an audience of voters on GB News, Mr Sunak cited investments in the health service that might only reap benefits in years to come but that he is still making because they are “the right thing to do”.
However, Mr Sunak admitted: “We haven’t made enough of a dent in the waiting list.”
Although he went on to blame Covid and now ongoing strikes over pay, insisting: “I know that we can get them down if we can get the strikes behind us.”
Sunak insists views on issues facing trans people ‘not controversial’
Rishi Sunak insisted his views on issues facing transgender people are “not controversial” after facing criticism for a jibe during Prime Minister’s Questions last week.
The prime minister faced backlash after accusing Sir Keir Starmer of not being able to “define a woman” while Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, was visiting Parliament.
Speaking to the public during a GB News forum on Monday, Mr Sunak said: “When it comes to questions over women’s safety... biological sex is important
“I really don’t think that anything I just said is controversial.”
Holly Patrick reports:
