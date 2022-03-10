Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government in the latest crackdown on Russian assets in the country.

The Chelsea Football club owner is one of seven wealthy Russian individuals who had sanctions placed on them by ministers on Thursday.

A government statement on the move said that Mr Abramovich will have his assets frozen and will be prohibited from carrying out any transactions with UK individuals and businesses.

He will also face a travel ban and further transport sanctions.

British culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Today the government has announced further sanctions against persons linked to the Russian Government.

“This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club.

“Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account. Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelse and its fans. We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.”

She added that a special licence will be issued to Chelsea Football Club to allow them to compete.

“That will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches,” Ms Dorries said, “while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.”

She continued: “I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

Last week, Mr Abramovich announced that he intends to sell Chelsea after almost 20 years of ownership. He said that he would donate all net proceeds from the sale to a charitable foundation “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

More to follow...