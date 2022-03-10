Chelsea news live: Roman Abramovich sanctioned, club sale and ticket sales stopped

✕ Close Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner's record-breaking tenure in numbers

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.

The government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian president. “This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the government of Russia,” it says.

The move will see Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club. The proposed sale is now barred, however, and the club will no longer be able to sell tickets to games amongst other fallout.

