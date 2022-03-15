✕ Close Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government amid Russian oligarch crackdown

Chelsea continue to deal with the fallout of owner Roman Abramovich being disqualified as a director of the club and sanctioned by the UK government for his links to Vladimir Putin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as prospective buyers circle ahead of Friday’s deadline for a sale.

The London billionaire, and Chelsea fan, Nick Candy has emerged as one of the frontrunners to buy the club and it was reported late on Monday evening that the property tycoon has put together a consortium of bidders with the funds now in place to table an offer.

It comes as over 200 prospective buyers were reported to be interested in the club, including LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and the Saudi Arabia Media Group.

The UK government initially brought sanctions against the owner last Thursday but despite Abramovich’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities” and are in negotiations with the government to amend some aspects of it.

The disqualification of an owner by the Premier League would normally trigger the sale of their shareholding, however Abramovich had already publicly announced his intention to sell the club and a process has begun with bidders told to press on with submissions.

Chelsea adviser Petr Cech admitted he is unsure if the club will be able to finish the season, while on the pitch, Chelsea beat Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday and although head coach Thomas Tuchel promised to see out the campaign at Stamford Bridge, he refused to commit to the club in the longer term.