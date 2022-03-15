Chelsea news LIVE: Nick Candy ‘has funds’ to make bid as over 200 parties interested in buying club
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich facing further sanctions from the EU after being disqualified as director as prospective buyers circle ahead of deadline
Chelsea continue to deal with the fallout of owner Roman Abramovich being disqualified as a director of the club and sanctioned by the UK government for his links to Vladimir Putin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as prospective buyers circle ahead of Friday’s deadline for a sale.
The London billionaire, and Chelsea fan, Nick Candy has emerged as one of the frontrunners to buy the club and it was reported late on Monday evening that the property tycoon has put together a consortium of bidders with the funds now in place to table an offer.
It comes as over 200 prospective buyers were reported to be interested in the club, including LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and the Saudi Arabia Media Group.
The UK government initially brought sanctions against the owner last Thursday but despite Abramovich’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities” and are in negotiations with the government to amend some aspects of it.
The disqualification of an owner by the Premier League would normally trigger the sale of their shareholding, however Abramovich had already publicly announced his intention to sell the club and a process has begun with bidders told to press on with submissions.
Chelsea adviser Petr Cech admitted he is unsure if the club will be able to finish the season, while on the pitch, Chelsea beat Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday and although head coach Thomas Tuchel promised to see out the campaign at Stamford Bridge, he refused to commit to the club in the longer term.
Nick Candy wants Chelsea in ‘safe hands’, open to fan representative
Nick Candy, the London property tycoon, says that he only wants Chelsea to be in “safe hands” ahead of Friday’s deadline as the club moves away from the ownership of Roman Abramovich.
It has been reported that Candy has put together a consortium and has the funds to table an offer for the club he has supported since he was four years old.
Candy, who has said he wants to have a fan representative placed on the club’s board if his bid is successful, told Sky Sports News on Sunday: “I love Chelsea. I don’t mind where it ends up, even if it’s not with me, as long as it’s in safe hands.”
A spokesperson for Candy said: “Should his bid be successful, Mr Candy would advocate for a fan representative to join the board so supporters become part of the decision-making process.”
Chelsea FC hotel an option to house refugees
The Government is exploring whether Ukrainian refugees could be housed in the mansions of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, Downing Street has said.
Ministers have faced calls for the vast houses of those impacted by measures imposed by the UK Government to be turned into homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.
On Monday, Downing Street confirmed it was examining whether the properties could be used, although it is thought new legislation would be required.
It was also suggested Chelsea Football Club’s hotel could be used after owner Roman Abramovich was added to the Government’s hit list.
Prospective Chelsea owner Nick Candy vows to include fans in decision-making
Prospective Chelsea owner Nick Candy has vowed to include Blues fans in Stamford Bridge decision-making should he take over the Champions League holders.
British property tycoon Candy is among the leading candidates to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, with the UK Government overseeing the sale.
And the 49-year-old has now pledged to hand supporters a central role in Chelsea’s future should he win the rapidly-intensifying race to buy the west London outfit.
Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on Thursday, with all his UK assets frozen bar Chelsea – with the Blues operating under special licence.
The Government will now oversee the Raine Group’s handling of the sale, with Abramovich blocked from profiting under terms of the sanctions.
Chelsea news
Chelsea’s sale is expected to progress with government oversight as bidders have been told to press on with submissions.
Owner Roman Abramovich’s government sanctions had stalled proceedings, with the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s UK assets frozen.
Chelsea have been handed a new licence to continue operations however, and the Blues are still locked in negotiations with the government to ease restrictions.
But New York merchant the Raine Group has assessed the terms of the licence and agreed a route forward for the sale with the government.
Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on 2 March, pledging to write off the Blues’ £1.5billion debt and to divert all proceeds to a new foundation to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.
Holocaust memorial suspends ties with Abramovich
Israel’s official Holocaust memorial and museum, Yad Vashem, has suspended ties with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich just weeks after he made an eight-figure donation in a “long-term strategic partnership”
Just a few weeks ago, after the donation from Abramovich, the memorial had claimed that “a new long-term strategic partnership” had been struck with the Russian billionaire after he became their second largest donor.
Earlier this month, Yad Vashem was embroiled in controversy after a report in the Washington Post claimed that it had attempted to assert pressure on the US not to sanction the Blues owner.
Abramovich has had his assets frozen in the UK in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, although he continues to deny any links to president Vladimir Putin .
The West have targeted several Russian oligarchs and billionaires with sanctions and asset freezes in the hopes of exertgin pressure on Putin to stop the war and Israel are debating whether to follow their lead.
Saudi Media Group make £2.7bn bid for Chelsea
Saudi Media Group have reportedly made a £2.7bn ($3.5bn) offer to buy Chelsea. Mohamed Alkhereiji who runs Saudi Media and is CEO of it’s parent company Engineer Holding Group is an apparant Chelsea fan and is leading a private consortium with no direct government links.
There is is support in finding funding and partners from Mohammed bin Khalid Al Saud who is also chair of Saudi Telecom Company (STC). STC is State-owned and Newcastle owners PIF still have shares in it despite selling some in December.
Chelsea news
Chelsea fans have been told to stop the “completely inappropriate” chanting of Russian owner Roman Abramovich’s name by a spokesperson of the Prime Minister.
Chelsea fans again expressed their backing for Abramovich during Sunday’s home match against Newcastle, although there were fewer chants than during the match against Norwich on Thursday.
Abramovich was sanctioned by the British Government last week over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin. His assets were frozen with Chelsea placed under a special licence which allows them to operate but unable to generate new revenue.
Boris Johnson’s official spokesman insists supporters should not let that blind them to Abramovich’s association to the man leading the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We recognise the strength of feeling around people’s clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time,” he said.
“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.”
The UK government has said it is still “open” to Chelsea being sold but that a new application would be needed to enable a sale. So far, the spokesman said, the club had not applied for a variation to its strict special licence.
“We are open to the sale of the club, we would consider an application for a licence to allow that to happen in the right circumstances,” the spokesman said.
“But it is for Chelsea to determine the exact process. My understanding is potential buyers would approach the club, who would then need to apply for a further amended licence to facilitate the sale.
“As far as I’m aware that hasn’t happened at this point.”
Premier League and FA flag ‘integrity issues’ over Chelsea ticket ban
The Premier League and the Football Association have raised integrity concerns with the government over the Chelsea ticket sale ban, the club have said.
The government has placed the club under a special licence after sanctioning owner Roman Abramovich over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The licence is designed to prevent Chelsea – and by extension Abramovich – generating any new revenue, including from ticket sales.
Chelsea released a statement on Monday afternoon saying they were pressing the government for the right to sell tickets, and that the club were holding daily meetings to get the licence amended.
The club also revealed the Premier League and the FA had raised concerns over the licence, which prevents Chelsea selling new tickets to home areas of the ground, to away supporters visiting Stamford Bridge or to Chelsea fans wishing to watch their team on the road.
Thomas Tuchel queries Premier League ownership tests after Chelsea beat Newcastle
Thomas Tuchel questioned the Premier League’s ownership tests following Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Head coach Tuchel reaffirmed his commitment to the Blues despite the club’s uncertain future due to owner Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions.
Abramovich has had all his UK assets frozen barring Chelsea in the wake of Downing Street claiming to have proven the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s links to Vladimir Putin.
Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, coupled with Saudi Arabia carrying out 81 public executions on Saturday, made for a tense backdrop to the Blues’ last-gasp win over the Saudi-bankrolled Magpies.
The Premier League insisted Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, proved suitable separation from the Saudi state before its takeover, despite crown prince Mohammed bin Salman chairing the PIF.
Russia’s war in Ukraine shifted the geopolitical picture to the extent where Chelsea must now operate under a stringent Government licence, to ensure Abramovich does not profit from the Blues.
