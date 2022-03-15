Middlesbrough chairman calls Chelsea ‘pathetic’ over behind closed doors request

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has said Chelsea’s request to play Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final behind closed doors is “pathetic” while calling Blues counterpart Bruce Buck “an excuse of a man” over the proposal.

Chelsea have asked the FA for Saturday’s match to be played at an empty stadium after they were denied from selling any more away tickets for the fixture due to the sanctions placed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

Middlesbrough branded Chelsea’s request as “bizarre and without merit” in a strongly-worded statement, adding that Chelsea’s claim of “sporting integrity” being put at risk was “ironic in the extreme”.

In a statement to the The Times, Gibson went a step further. “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe this excuse of a man, [Chelsea chairman] Bruce Buck. To try this is just unbelievable,” he said.

“Sporting integrity and Chelsea do not belong in the same sentence. For 19 years Abramovich’s money has fuelled Chelsea’s success. If they were to beat us in the FA Cup, with no fans there, what would that do to the integrity of the competition?

“Are they going to play all their Premier League games behind closed doors too? This is pathetic by Chelsea.”

Middlesbrough have sold out the Riverside Stadium ahead of the club’s biggest game of the season while Chelsea are unable to sell any more away tickets after the club missed the deadline to amend the operating license handed to them by the UK Government.

The FA said they were aware of Chelsea’s request and would discuss the matter at a meeting of the professional game board on Wednesday.

Chelsea are seeking amendments to the operation license handed to them by the UK Government that has allowed the club to continue with “football-related activities” but they are not allowed to make money through the selling of match tickets or club merchandise.

“We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough,” a Chelsea statement read. “It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

“Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.”

Middlesbrough's response read: “We are aware of Chelsea’s request to have Saturday’s FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

“All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

“To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

“Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting “integrity” as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

“We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea’s actions in the strongest terms.”