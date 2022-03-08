UK to ban Russian oil imports by end of year

The UK is to ban imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022 as part of its sanctions in response to Vladmir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, gas is not covered by the boycott, which will be phased in to give markets time to adapt.

It is understood the announcement is being timed to coincide with a similar ban by US president Joe Biden. It follows pleas from Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to the West to stop buying Russian imports, which he said was like “giving money to a terrorist”.

The UK is far less dependent than its European neighbours on Russia as a source of energy. In 2021, the UK imported 4.7m tonnes of Russian oil - the equivalent of just under 100,000 barrels per day.

Russian oil makes up around 8 per cent of total UK consumption. Around 4 per cent of the UK’s gas supply comes from Russia, compared to more than 40 per cent in the EU.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Businesses should use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected. The government will also work with companies through a new taskforce on oil to support them to make use of this period in finding alternative supplies.

“The UK is a significant producer of oil and oil products, plus we hold significant reserves. Beyond Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from reliable partners such as the US, Netherlands and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this year to secure further supplies.

“The market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with nearly 7 per cent of it currently unable to find a buyer.

“Finally, while the UK is not dependent on Russian natural gas - per cent of our supply - I am exploring options to end this altogether.”

Soaring energy prices during the Ukraine crisis have helped Putin fund his invasion, at a time when global sanctions are hitting many other parts of Russia’s economy.

According to the think thank Bruegel, the value of Russian natural gas exports to the EU has soared to around £410m a day, up from £165m in February.

Oil exports, also worth hundreds of millions a day, have been hit because shippers are wary of tankers being sanctioned before they complete their voyage to Europe, with Urals crude trading at a discount.

In a video message on Monday, Mr Zelensky said: “What is needed is a boycott of Russian exports, in particular, the rejection of oil and oil products from Russia. It can be called an embargo or just morality, when you refuse to give money to a terrorist.

“Boycott imports to Russia. If they do not want to comply with civilised rules, they should not receive goods and services from civilisation either. Let the war feed them.”