UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russian’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.

Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.

In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is playing a prominent role in the global response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He said that the possibility of a Joint Expeditionary Force of naval vessels to break the Black Sea blockade was being actively discussed at the Nato parliamentary assembly, which brings together lawmakers from all of the military alliance’s member states.

Due to Ukraine’s position as a breadbasket nation which supplies a major proportion of the world’s grain, Mr Shelbrooke warned that poor countries face starvation and Britain will see “limitless” food inflation unless a way is found to export its crops.

“In the Nato assembly, my conversations are now focussing on the possible need to put together a Joint Expeditionary Force of naval vessels, potentially made up from the Royal Navy, allies and non-Nato allies, to escort the grain out of Ukraine,” said the MP for Elmet and Rothwell, in west Yorkshire.

“This would be a dangerous task and we must be prepared that we may need to engage in lethal defensive force against the Russian Naval sea blockade. This would certainly run the risk of escalating the war in Europe, and a high risk of death to British service personnel serving in any Joint Expeditionary Force.

“If we do not properly consider such a mission, then I believe we risk hyper-inflation on food prices at home, and starvation in the third world which will undoubtedly lead to yet further influxes of refugees into Europe.

“The prime minister and his ministers are in daily meetings about the war in Ukraine and the critical global food crisis, and this corporate memory about the intricacies of the UK’s involvement, and his diplomatic relationships, are critical in trying to find a peaceful solution to getting the grain out of Ukraine and onto the tables of families across the world.”