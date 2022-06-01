✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

Russian troops are destroying the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk “ruthlessly block by block”, its mayor has said.

The Kremlin’s forces have recently intensified their attacks on the city, which is located by the strategically-important Siverskiy Donetsk river. Russian soldiers are now thought to occupy between a third and a half of Sievierodonetsk, the largest city in Luhansk province not to be fully controlled by Moscow.

“Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters,” its mayor Oleksandr Striuk told the Associated Press news agency.

Meanwhile, Professor Michael Clarke, a top defence expert at the London School of Economics, said Sievierodonetsk is “turning into another Mariupol”, the southeastern city that was flattened by Russian shelling. As many as 15,000 of its 100,000 pre-war population remain trapped inside the city, he added.

Ukrainian authorities estimate that around 90 per cent of Sievierodonetsk buildings have been damaged by Russian bombardment.

This comes as Ukraine has started to prosecute 80 Russians accused of war crimes, with Kyiv’s top prosecutor saying her office had identified more than 600 suspects in total.