Boris Johnson imposes new sanctions on over 100 Russian oligarchs and entities

PM brands Putin ‘blood-stained aggressor’ as he vows to ‘hobble’ Russian economy

Adam Forrest
Thursday 24 February 2022 17:19
Boris Johnson has said Britain will impose economic sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals, entities and subsidiaries – including oligarchs close to president Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister vowed to “hobble” the Russian economy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, as he set out the government’s plan to expand sanctions in the Commons on Thursday.

Mr Johnson told MPs that the government would freeze the assets of major Russian banks – including VTB, the second’s largest bank – and would ban Russian airline Aeroflot from landing planes in the UK.

The PM also said the UK would work with allies to limit Russian access to the Swift international payment system – which will need be done in conjunction with G7 and Nato allies – saying: “Nothing is off the table.”

The prime minister told MPs it was the “largest package of measures Russia has ever seen” – and promised Russian oligarchs living in London “would have nowhere to hide”.

Mr Johnson said Mr Putin’s “hideous and barbarous venture” must “end in failure”, adding: “Now we see him for what is – a blood-stained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

The wealthy oligarchs on the expanded sanctions list will be hit with a travel ban and have assets frozen, while all UK-based firms will be banned from doing business with them.

