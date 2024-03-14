Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russia ‘jams signals’ on RAF plane carrying Grant Shapps

In what has been called a ‘wildly irresponsible’ act of electronic warfare, the GPS signal of the plane was interfered with for half an hour

Archie Mitchell
Thursday 14 March 2024 14:34
Comments
<p>Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain should be spending 3% of its GDP on the armed forces. (Owen Humphreys/PA)</p>

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain should be spending 3% of its GDP on the armed forces. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(PA Wire)

Russia is believed to have jammed the GPS signal on an RAF aircraft carrying Grant Shapps during a trip to Poland.

In what has been called a “wildly irresponsible” act of electronic warfare, the GPS signal of the plane was said to have been interfered with for half an hour while passing the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, which sits between Poland and Lithuania.

The attack left phones unable to connect to the plane’s WiFi and the plan forced to use other means of navigation available to the pilots, The Times reported.

The defence secretary was aboard an RAF Dassault 900LX Falcon jet, named Envoy. It is unclear if Mr Shapps himself would have been deliberately targeted, though his flight path was visible to trackers.

Mr Shapps was assured the attack did not threaten the safety of the plane.

A defence source told The Times: “While the RAF are well prepared to deal with this, it still puts an unnecessary risk on civilian aircraft and could potentially endanger people’s lives. There is no excuse for this and it’s wildly irresponsible on Russia’s part.”

More follows on this breaking story…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in