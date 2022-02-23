Boris Johnson announces extra military support to Ukraine, including ‘lethal aid’
PM says action comes ‘in light of increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia’
Boris Johnson has announced an extra package of military support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s increasingly “threatening behaviour”.
It comes after the Eastern European country declared a 30-day state of emergency after the Kremlin recognised the independence of two separatist-controlled territories and said it was deploying troops.
The prime minister yesterday described the actions as an “invasion” of a sovereign country and imposed a series of sanctions of Russian banks and three oligarchs linked to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Updating MPs at prime minister’s questions, Mr Johnson said: “In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.
He added: “This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid”.
