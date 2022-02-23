Boris Johnson has announced an extra package of military support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s increasingly “threatening behaviour”.

It comes after the Eastern European country declared a 30-day state of emergency after the Kremlin recognised the independence of two separatist-controlled territories and said it was deploying troops.

The prime minister yesterday described the actions as an “invasion” of a sovereign country and imposed a series of sanctions of Russian banks and three oligarchs linked to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Updating MPs at prime minister’s questions, Mr Johnson said: “In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.

He added: “This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid”.

