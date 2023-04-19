Russia-linked hackers want to ‘destroy’ UK, Tory minister warns

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is facing cyber threats from Russia-aligned groups who want to “to disrupt or destroy” critical infrastructure, senior Tory minister Oliver Dowden is warning.

The Cabinet Office minister will use a speech in Belfast to say Russia hackers are “ideologically motivated, rather than financially motivated” and have begun to target the UK this year.

Mr Dowden is set to confirm on Wednesday that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is issuing an “official threat notice” to operators of the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

The minister will reveal that in the last few months several Russia-aligned groups have focused on the UK – with Mr Dowden warning that “ideological” motivation means that they are less likely to show restraint.

“These adversaries are ideologically motivated, rather than financially motivated,” he will say, adding that it makes them “particularly concerning”.

“Disclosing this threat is not something we do lightly,” Mr Dowden is set to tell attendees. “But we believe it is necessary... if we want these companies to understand the current risk they face, and take action to defend themselves and the country.”

The NCSC alert points to what it calls the “emerging risk posed by state-aligned adversaries” in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with officials recommending that organisations “act now” to protect against future attacks.

Mr Dowden is set to warn that cyber security is closely linked to economic prosperity as he unveils new measures to support businesses “on the front line of our cyber defences”.

He will also use the address at the CyberUK conference to acknowledge that more needs to be done to improve salaries to attract cyber security experts into the civil service.

Mr Dowden will announce plans to set “specific and ambitious cyber resilience targets” for all critical national infrastructure sectors to meet within two years, as well as moves to bring private sector businesses working on critical infrastructure into regulations.

Businesses warned against complacency from cyber threats (PA Wire)

He will say: “A bricks-and-mortar business wouldn’t survive if it left the back door open to criminals every night. Equally in today’s world, businesses can’t afford... to leave their digital back door open to cyber crooks and hackers.”

The annual conference run by the government will also hear from the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, Lindy Cameron, who is set to warn of the “dramatic rise of China as a technology superpower”.

Ms Cameron told Sky News on Wednesday: “What I’m saying about China is that China is, as we say in the integrated review, an epoch-defining threat.”

She added: “The scale and pace of their ambition and technology is something that all of the people here at the conference need to take seriously and think about how it is that we build security into our future technology to keep our people safe.”

Elsewhere in the speech will be an announcement of new cyber security measures, known as GovAssure and run from the Cabinet Office, to protect the UK’s critical IT systems.

Concerns have mounted in recent years about the danger posed by cyber attacks. Only in January, an attack on Royal Mail caused severe disruption to parts of its services.