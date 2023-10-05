✕ Close Rishi Sunak confirms HS2’s Manchester leg will be scrapped

Counting has begun in a key Scottish byelection where Labour is hoping to beat the SNP and show it can make the gains needed north of the border to win a majority at the next general election.

The Rutherglen and West Hamilton contest was triggered by the ousting of former SNP Margaret Ferrier, who was found to have broken Covid rules when she travelled between Glasgow and London after testing positive for the virus during lockdown in 2020.

Ms Ferrier was ejected from the seat following Scotland’s first-ever recall petition - a mechanism that allows voters to remove an MP by signing a petition.

With his party commanding a large lead in national polling, Labour’s candidate Michael Shanks is expected to come out on top against the SNP’s Katy London and the Conservative Party hopeful Thomas Kerr.

The SNP is likely to be heavily punished for the sins of Ms Ferrier, whose breach of Covid rules was a source of anger and frustration among locals who were unable to see or vitis their loved ones during lockdown.