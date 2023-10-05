Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election - live: Counting begins as Labour eyes Scottish breakthrough
Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted from the Rutherglen and West Hamilton seat in August
Counting has begun in a key byelection in Scotland where Labour is hoping to beat the SNP and show it can make the gains needed north of the border to win a majority at the next general election.
The Rutherglen and West Hamilton contest was triggered by the ousting of former SNP Margaret Ferrier, who was found to have broken Covid rules when she travelled between Glasgow and London after testing positive for the virus during lockdown in 2020.
Ms Ferrier was ejected from the seat following Scotland’s first-ever recall petition - a mechanism that allows boters to remove an MP by signing a petition.
With his party commanding a large lead in national polling, Labour’s candidate Michael Shanks is expected to come out on top against the SNP’s Katy London and the Conservative Party hopeful Thomas Kerr.
The polls closed at 10pm and the counting is will go on in the early hours of Friday, with a result expected sometime between midnight at 2am. Byelections are usually fought on local issues such as the state of transport and other services.
But the SNP is likely to be heavily punished for the sins of Ms Ferrier, whose breach of Covid rules was a source of anger and frustration among locals who were unable to see or vitis their loved ones during lockdown.
How did the parties perform last time?
Ferrier won the seat with a majority of 5,230 in 2019, picking up 23,775 (44.2 per cent) of the votes on a turnout of 66.5 per cent.
Labour’s Gerard Killen came second with 18,545 votes (34.5 per cent); the Conservatives’ Lynne Nailon third on 8,054 (15 per ceny) and the Lib Dems Mark McGeever on 2,791 (5.2 per cent).
Janice Mackay, the now defunct UKIP’s candidate, came last with 629 votes (1.2 per cent)
Who are the candidates?
In total there are 14 candidates running in the Rutherglen and West Hamilton byelection.
You can view the full list here.
The election will be the first in Scotland to require voters to show photo ID before they are allowed to cast their ballot following a change in Westminster legislation that governs elections to the House of Commons.
Counting will be conducted at the headquarters of South Lanarkshire Council in Hamilton, with a result expected in the early hours of Friday.
Where is Rutherglen and West Hamilton?
Rutherglen and West Hamilton is located southeast of Glasgow and has an electorate of 80, 918.
Ms Ferrier last won the seat at the 2019 general election, which saw Boris Johnson secure a landslide majority for the Conservatives.
Labour’s Ged Killen was the MP from 2017 to 2019 after defeating Ferrier in 2017.
Labour’s Tom Greatrex was the MP from 2010 to 2015 while his colleague Lord McAvoy represented the seat from 2005 to 2010.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rutherglen and West Hamilton byelection in Scotland.
Voting closes at 10pm, with a result expected in the early hours of Friday morning, sometime between midnight and 2am.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates including the result and what it means for all of the political parties.
