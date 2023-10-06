Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election - live: Labour lands Scottish victory ahead of next general election
Labour wins contest triggered by ousting of former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, who broke Covid rules in 2020
Labour has won the Rutherglen and West Hamilton by-election with a big victory over the SNP.
In the end, the party’s candidate Michael Shanks won 17,845 votes, out of a total of 30,531 cast and the margin of a 20 per cent victory was twice what pundits had predicted.
Out of an electorate of 82,104, some 37.19 per cent turned out to cast a vote.
The Rutherglen and West Hamilton contest was triggered by the ousting of former SNP Margaret Ferrier, who was found to have broken Covid rules when she travelled between Glasgow and London after testing positive for the virus during lockdown in 2020.
Ms Ferrier was ejected from the seat following Scotland’s first-ever recall petition — a mechanism that allows voters to remove an MP by signing a petition.
With his party commanding a large lead in national polling, Labour’s candidate Michael Shanks was expected to come out on top against the SNP’s Katy London and the Conservative Party hopeful Thomas Kerr.
The SNP was always likely to be heavily punished for the sins of Ms Ferrier, whose breach of Covid rules was a source of anger and frustration among locals who were unable to see or visit their loved ones during lockdown.
‘Disappointing night for the SNP’, says Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said it was a “disappointing night” for the Scottish National Party following an embarrassing defeat in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
“Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us,” he said in a social media post.
He claimed the collapse in the Tory vote, which “went straight to Labour” was a significant factor.
“We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back. However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”
I want to thank our exceptional candidate @KatyLoudonSNP and our activists for their incredible efforts. Let me also congratulate Michael Shanks on being elected.
Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us.
Voices: Starmer’s stonking by-election victory shows Scotland is coming home to Labour
If Keir Starmer was at all worried about his party conference getting off to a good start, well, his fears may be said to be safely allayed now. Not only is this a clear victory, but the swing of 20.4 percentage points suggests a haul of 30 or 40 seats at the next general election.
That might well leave the SNP at Westminster next year with a mere handful of seats – crucial and huge progress for Starmer if it comes to pass.
In its way the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is every bit as significant for Labour as the recent results in Uxbridge and in Selby.
It’s more than in line with general polling trends. It’s like a reset to the old days of Labour dominance. Labour will be making the most of it. So they should, writes Sean O’Grady.
Starmer’s stonking by-election victory shows Scotland is coming home to Labour
It’s unclear why the SNP decided to gift Labour such a perfect battleground ahead of their party conference and indeed the next general election. Keir Starmer will certainly make the most of it, writes Sean O’Grady
Labour leader Starmer says it is ‘time for change’
Labour leader Keir Starmer has hailed the “seismic result” for the party after Michael Shanks convincingly won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
He said the constituency had “sent a clear message” that it is “time for change”.
“I have always said that winning back the trust of people in Scotland is essential,” he said.
“Tonight’s victory is the culmination of three and a half years of hard work and humility on that journey.
“I am grateful to everyone who has put their faith in us today – we will work every day to repay it.”
ICYMI: The buck ‘stops with me’ if SNP fails to win, said Yousaf
Before tonight’s result was revealed, Humza Yousaf said the buck stopped with him if the SNP failed to win Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
The Scottish first minister stated the contest could be determined by the party’s effort on polling day.
He conceded the SNP was facing “some very difficult circumstances” in the seat, which had been held by Margaret Ferrier.
“Ultimately, the buck stops with me as leader of the SNP. If you don’t retain a seat I will be answerable to my membership in that regard,” he said during the campaign.
More here.
Yousaf: The buck ‘stops with me’ if SNP fail to win key by-election
The First Minister and SNP leader conceded his party is facing ‘very difficult circumstances’ in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
Scottish Labour congratulates Michael Shanks after win
“A huge congratulations to our fantastic candidate Michael Shanks,” Scottish Labour wrote in a social media post on X, following his victory in the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election.
“You led a positive campaign focused on the priorities of people across Rutherglen & Hamilton West. We know you’ll do an amazing job representing this constituency.”
You led a positive campaign focused on the priorities of people across Rutherglen & Hamilton West.
We know you’ll do an amazing job representing this constituency.
Labour celebrate by-election victory
Scottish Labour leader welcomes victory
“This seismic result shows Scottish politics has changed. Scots are tired of two tired, failing and incompetent governments. Scottish Labour is now the party of change and tonight demonstrates Scotland will lead the way in delivering a Labour Government,” tweeted Anas Sarwar.
Starmer’s hopes of becoming PM boosted after winning key by-election
By-election was seen as a big test for Keir Starmer ahead of the next general election.
Starmer’s hopes of becoming PM boosted after winning key by-election
Michael Shanks won 17,845 votes, out of a total of 30,531 cast
