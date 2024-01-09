Watch live: Labour grills government on cost of Rwanda plan

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Labour MPs question the government on the costs of its Rwanda plan during an Opposition Day Debate on Tuesday, 9 January.

The debate comes as Rishi Sunak faces a showdown with MPs over the legislation when it returns to the Commons next week.

Penny Mordaunt has announced that the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill’s committee stage will take place on 16 and 17 January.

The legislation is aimed at overcoming the Supreme Court’s objections to the stalled plan to deport some migrants to the African country.

It seeks to enable Parliament to deem Rwanda “safe” generally but makes limited allowances for personal claims against being sent there.

Critics of the bill on the right want the controversial legislation to be tightened, while more centrist Tories have said they could oppose the bill if it risks breaching international law.

Mr Sunak was forced to defend the plan after leaked documents suggested he held significant doubts about the controversial scheme and argued for it to be scaled back.