Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Labour grills government on cost of Rwanda plan

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 09 January 2024 17:00
Comments
Close

Watch live as Labour MPs question the government on the costs of its Rwanda plan during an Opposition Day Debate on Tuesday, 9 January.

The debate comes as Rishi Sunak faces a showdown with MPs over the legislation when it returns to the Commons next week.

Penny Mordaunt has announced that the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill’s committee stage will take place on 16 and 17 January.

The legislation is aimed at overcoming the Supreme Court’s objections to the stalled plan to deport some migrants to the African country.

It seeks to enable Parliament to deem Rwanda “safe” generally but makes limited allowances for personal claims against being sent there.

Critics of the bill on the right want the controversial legislation to be tightened, while more centrist Tories have said they could oppose the bill if it risks breaching international law.

Mr Sunak was forced to defend the plan after leaked documents suggested he held significant doubts about the controversial scheme and argued for it to be scaled back.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in