Rishi Sunak attempts to deny his doubts on Rwanda plan after leaked documents

Rishi Sunak denied that he had significant doubts about the Government’s Rwanda bill after leaked No 10 documents revealed his uncertainty.

He appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One on Sunday, 7 January.

When asked to admit the doubts by Mrs Kuenssberg, he said: “No. I haven’t seen these documents so I can’t comment on them specifically but I discussed it with the prime minister and ultimately funded the plans and the scheme.

The documents revealed the Prime Minister’s doubts back in 2022, where he questioned whether it would actually stop boats crossing, and if it was value for money.