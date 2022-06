Priti Patel is deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda without a promised watchdog intended to oversee the process and protect their rights, The Independent has learned.

Earlier this year the government committed to setting up a monitoring committee for the controversial removal programme – which would report back on conditions and raise the alarm over any problems.

But ministers have now quietly admitted that the watchdog, as well as a separate joint committee, have still not been set up despite the Home Office pressing ahead with the first flights next week.

It comes as the UN's refugee agency said the entire programme was in breach of Britain's commitments under the 1951 UN refugee convention and the High Court considers whether to grant an injunction to stop flights.

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove last month told a parliamentary evidence session that the monitoring committee was about "providing proper oversight" of the scheme – which human rights groups warn risks the safety of asylum seekers and breaches the UK's legal obligations.

But the Home Office now admits the monitoring board will not be set up for "months", with no timescale at all for the separate "joint committee" that would also oversee the programme.

The delay means the government is pressing ahead with the removals without even the basic oversight it promised.

Amnesty International's country profile says people in Rwanda are subject to "violations of the rights to a fair trial, freedom of expression and privacy" alongside "enforced disappearances, allegations of torture and excessive use of force".

Formal removal direction letters have already been sent to 130 asylum seekers by the Home Office in preparation for planned flights next week.

The United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, on Friday threw its weigh behind a possible High Court injunction, arguing that the UK-Rwanda deal overall was “incompatible with the letter and spirit of the 1951 convention”.

In a written parliamentary answer to a question by the Bishop of Durham, Home Office minister Baroness Williams said both the monitoring committee's membership and even its terms of reference were still "in the process of being developed" by the Home Office and said it would start work "in the coming months".

But despite the safeguards not being ready the Home Secretary Ms Patel announced last week that the first flight to the African country would be on Tuesday 14 June.

The headline-grabbing announcement that the removals would go ahead immediately came as Boris Johnson sought to move the news agenda on from the backlash over his lockdown lawbreaking in Downing Street.

“The Rwanda plan is abhorrent, and we believe it will be rightly struck down by the courts," Fizza Qureshi, CEO of the Migrants' Rights Network said.

"But what makes this plan even more appalling is that there is no appropriate monitoring in place to ensure that human rights are not further violated.

"With the threats of flights as early as next week, this government clearly does not care how this awful plan will impact those they remove to Rwanda, nor are they willing to allow those in opposition to this plan to have the opportunity to scrutinise it."

The Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, who tabled the written questions about the oversight boards, told The Independent: “It is deeply disturbing that the Government is pushing ahead with this policy when they promised safeguards through a monitoring board would be in place. It is not.

“Further the stories of some of those who are to be deported suggests very clearly that they have completely legitimate asylum claims that are being ignored.

“It is an inhumane policy that will not achieve what it purports to do. Please Home Secretary think again.”

Mary Atkinson, campaigns officer at the Joint Committee for the Welfare of Immigrants, said the government's "treatment of people seeking safety here flies in the face of these basic human values".

She added: "This government likely knows their plan to deport people seeking safety here 4000 miles away is inhumane, racist and potentially unlawful, so it's understandable that they would want to avoid scrutiny on it.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 10 June 2022 Pupils with Petty Officer Tommy O'Toole from the Royal Navy with the world's first mobile luge ramp, designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of pupils from six Renfrewshire primary schools PA UK news in pictures 9 June 2022 A traveller rides a horse in the River Eden at the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers in Appleby, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 8 June 2022 An activist from Extinction Rebellion holds a dog wearing a construction helmet as they attend a protest during a biodiversity conference being held at Dublin Castle, calling for legal protection for Ireland’s wildlife Reuters UK news in pictures 7 June 2022 Downing Street staff take down Jubilee bunting outside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a “vote of no confidence” over his leadership but has lost over forty percent of support from his MP’s following the vote at parliament EPA UK news in pictures 6 June 2022 Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks PA UK news in pictures 5 June 2022 Performers take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Reuters UK news in pictures 4 June 2022 Past and present jockeys who have ridden Queen Elizabeth II’s horses line up dressed in her colours on Derby Day Reuters UK news in pictures 3 June 2022 Prince Harry makes a face as he waits for the start of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral AFP/ Getty UK news in pictures 2 June 2022 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 1 June 2022 Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield tend to the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at King's College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2022 Sir Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2022 Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea during The Jubilee Tea Pawty at award winning doggy day care, Bruce’s Ben Stevens/PinPep UK news in pictures 29 May 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Cafu celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 28 May 2022 Balloons light up as they are tethered to the ground during the night glow at the Isle of Wight Balloon Festival at Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight PA UK news in pictures 27 May 2022 A crow chases an urban fox, who has dug up a bird carcass, outside the Old Bailey, central London PA UK news in pictures 26 May 2022 Pedestrians walk past a 'Living Wall' art project, produced in collaboration with The National Portrait Galler and the Earls Court Development Company, in west London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 25 May 2022 Guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London PA UK news in pictures 24 May 2022 People walk past the Liverpool Street station sign along the Elizabeth Line on its first day of service as it joins the London Underground network in London, Britain EPA UK news in pictures 23 May 2022 A young child amongst group of people thought to be migrants is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent PA UK news in pictures 22 May 2022 Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa Getty Images UK news in pictures 21 May 2022 France's Thibault Laly during day one of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup event in Fort William PA UK news in pictures 20 May 2022 Chef Jamie Oliver takes part in the ‘What an Eton Mess’ demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider his U-turn on the Government’s anti-obesity strategy PA UK news in pictures 19 May 2022 Sculpture conservator Marisa Prandelli adjusts a display of heads of ‘Cybermen’ in the monster vault at the ‘Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder’ exhibition which opens at the World Museum later this month in Liverpool Reuters UK news in pictures 18 May 2022 People cross Regent Street, decorated with flags to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee , to mark the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II AP UK news in pictures 17 May 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on a Elizabeth Line train at Paddington station in London PA UK news in pictures 16 May 2022 Protesters from Border Communities Against Brexit outside Hillsborough Castle during a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties PA UK news in pictures 15 May 2022 Queen Elizabeth II departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 May 2022 Heat haze softens the scene as a paraglider takes to the sky over the cliffs above Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 13 May 2022 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street, after a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson PA UK news in pictures 12 May 2022 Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney PA UK news in pictures 11 May 2022 A Goldeneye swims in the rain at Slimbridge wetlands, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 10 May 2022 Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales appears on a screen next to a painting of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Gallery as he delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 May 2022 Linda Bainbridge (left) and Miyuki Griffin putting the finishing touches to The Crown, Orb and Sceptre exhibit as part of A Festival of Flowers' at Salisbury Cathedral. Hundreds of flower arrangers will be mounting 127 individual exhibits throughout the cathedral in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee PA UK news in pictures 8 May 2022 Durham Cathedral which stands on The Bailey, a peninsula formed by the River Wear looping around the historic centre of Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 May 2022 Girls from Grace and Poise, the world’s first Muslim ballet school, perform during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London PA UK news in pictures 6 May 2022 Ballots are emptied from a ballot box to be counted, during local elections, at Wandsworth Town Hall, London Reuters UK news in pictures 5 May 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his dog Dilyn to vote during local elections in Westminster, London EPA UK news in pictures 4 May 2022 Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen portrait of the monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, in London. The new portrait is named ‘Platinum Queen: Felicity’ and is dedicated to the 20 years of friendship between The Queen and her personal assistant and close friend Miss Angela Kelly AP UK news in pictures 3 May 2022 Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance PA UK news in pictures 2 May 2022 People enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr PA UK news in pictures 1 May 2022 England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against England’s Judd Trump during day sixteen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 30 April 2022 Visitors record images amongst azalea and rhododendron blossom in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 29 April 2022 A giant puppet, controlled by four people, called Gnomus, the Caretaker of the Earth, performs at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 28 April 2022 The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in a TV studio during a visit to the BBC World Service at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to mark it's 90th year and to thank staff and learn how they are continuing their operations across Ukraine, Russia and Afghanistan PA UK news in pictures 27 April 2022 Trafalgar Square in central London is covered in plants and flowers at the launch of an initiative to rewild and protect 2 million hectares of land. The temporary installation, which is made up of over 6000 plants, flowers, and trees, aims to raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity in urban spaces, with visitors to the site invited to pick up and rehome one of the plants PA UK news in pictures 26 April 2022 One of the Liverbirds that sits atop of the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, is illuminated just before the sun rises over the city PA UK news in pictures 25 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson paints over the white line of the centre circle during a visit to Bury FC at their Gigg Lane ground in Bury, Greater Manchester Getty UK news in pictures 24 April 2022 A lone Grenadier Guard during the Dawn Service commemorating Anzac Day at the New Zealand Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, London PA UK news in pictures 23 April 2022 Killy Cavendish during St George's Day celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square PA UK news in pictures 22 April 2022 A demonstrator holds a pink smoke flare billowing over members of Extinction Rebellion staging a protest against the use of and investment in fossil fuel, outside offices of Vanguard Asset Management on Earth Day in the City of London Reuters

"By pushing ahead with this ugly plan under cover of darkness, this government is sending a clear message: it thinks it can make its own rules and mark its own homework. A growing number of people won't stand for it - that's why we're seeing more and more people speak out against the Rwanda deal, and demand compassion and welcome instead."

In her answer to the Bishop, Home Office minister Baroness Williams said: "The terms of reference and membership of the Monitoring Committee for the Migration and Economic Development Partnership are in the process of being developed.

"The Monitoring Committee is due to become operational in the coming months. More details on this will be set out in due course. "

Referring to the second watchdog, she said: "The co-chairs for the Joint Committee will be decided upon in due course."

The Home Office internally refers to people included in the programme as “removals” rather than “deportations”. A Home Office spokesperson said:“Our world-leading Partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system. We have been clear from the start that we expected legal challenges however we are determined to deliver this new partnership.

“We have now issued formal directions to the first group of people due to be relocated to Rwanda later this month. This marks a critical step towards operationalising the policy, which fully complies with international and national law.”