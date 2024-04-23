The government says the capital of Rwanda is safer than London. Is it?

The government has finally won its parliamentary battle to send asylum seekers to Rwanda – with Rishi Sunak promising to have the first flights in the air within 12 weeks.

In passing the new law, ministers ignored a ruling by the Supreme Court that Rwanda is not a safe country, and have decided that, in fact, it is. And according to Andrew Mitchell, the deputy foreign secretary, not only is it safe, but Kigali, the Rwandan capital, is safer than London.

“It is absolutely extraordinary what the Rwandan government has achieved in all walks of life,” said Mr Mitchell. “It is a safe country. And indeed, if you look at the statistics, Kigali is arguably safer than London.”