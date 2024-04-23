Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fact check

The government says the capital of Rwanda is safer than London. Is it?

Andrew Mitchell, the deputy foreign secretary, made the astonishing claim that Kigali is safer than London. But 30 years on from the Rwandan genocide, can that really be true? Colin Drury reports

Tuesday 23 April 2024 14:59
Comments
Rishi Sunak welcomes Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame to Downing Street earlier this month
Rishi Sunak welcomes Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame to Downing Street earlier this month (PA Wire)

The government has finally won its parliamentary battle to send asylum seekers to Rwanda – with Rishi Sunak promising to have the first flights in the air within 12 weeks.

In passing the new law, ministers ignored a ruling by the Supreme Court that Rwanda is not a safe country, and have decided that, in fact, it is. And according to Andrew Mitchell, the deputy foreign secretary, not only is it safe, but Kigali, the Rwandan capital, is safer than London.

“It is absolutely extraordinary what the Rwandan government has achieved in all walks of life,” said Mr Mitchell. “It is a safe country. And indeed, if you look at the statistics, Kigali is arguably safer than London.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in