Rwanda capital Kigali is safer than London, deputy foreign minister claims

The capital of Rwanda, Kigali, is safer than London, deputy foreign minister Andrew Mitchell has claimed.

Mr Mitchell made his comments as he urged peers to back down over the government’s deportation bill on Monday (22 April).

Mr Mitchell said amendments to the Rwanda bill were not necessary and further “ping pong” between the Lords and the Commons was “not the right way to proceed”.

In his interview on Radio 4 Today’s programme, he said: “It is absolutely extraordinary what the Rwandan government has achieved in all walks of life. It is a safe country. And indeed, if you look at the statistics, Kigali is arguably safer than London.”