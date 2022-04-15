✕ Close Boris Johnson promises to 'set record straight' on Partygate fine in parliament next week

Boris Johnson’s multi-million pound deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are processed has been condemned as “immoral”, “impractical”, and will involve “astronomic” costs.

The remarks from Andrew Mitchell — a Tory MP and former cabinet minister— came after the prime minister unveiled the plan, which could see thousands of people flown over 4,000 miles to the African country.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Mitchell said he recognised that ministers were attempting to tackle “what is a terrible problem” after 28,000 people came to the UK “illicitly” in 2021.

“The government is quite rightly trying to break the smugglers’ sordid and deathly model, and so I am absolutely behind them in doing that,” he said.