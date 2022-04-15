Rwanda migrants - latest: Boris Johnson’s plan ‘immoral and impractical’, former Tory cabinet minister says
Boris Johnson’s multi-million pound deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are processed has been condemned as “immoral”, “impractical”, and will involve “astronomic” costs.
The remarks from Andrew Mitchell — a Tory MP and former cabinet minister— came after the prime minister unveiled the plan, which could see thousands of people flown over 4,000 miles to the African country.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Mitchell said he recognised that ministers were attempting to tackle “what is a terrible problem” after 28,000 people came to the UK “illicitly” in 2021.
“The government is quite rightly trying to break the smugglers’ sordid and deathly model, and so I am absolutely behind them in doing that,” he said.
Voters oppose Boris Johnson’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, a snap poll has suggested.
The YouGov survey, conducted within hours of the prime minister’s confirmation of the £120m scheme, found that 42 per cent of those questioned oppose it against just 35 per cent who were supportive.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock has the story:
Aim of scheme is so people can enjoy ‘fully prosperous’ lives, minister claims
The aim of the government’s Rwanda asylum seeker plan is to help people enjoy “fully prosperous lives”, a government minister has claimed.
Conservative MP Tom Pursglove told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The fact is that when people are transferred to Rwanda, they are under no compulsion to stay there. If they wish to leave and not enter the asylum system there, they are able to do so.
“But what will happen is that people will be processed under the Rwandan asylum system, if they are granted they can remain in Rwanda and what Rwanda want to do is to make sure those people can live fully prosperous and successful lives, and the partnership agreement we’ve got with them will help them to achieve that.”
He said the cost involved for Britain would “very much depend on the volumes of individuals who are being relocated” and “the length of time they spend in the Rwandan asylum system”.
“It is impossible to quantify those figures at the moment because the fact is there are variables at play here that are very relevant to those overall sums of money,” he said, before adding that UK payments to Rwanda will be “pretty equivalent” to what is being spent domestically.
Mr Pursglove said he was “not putting a timescale” on how long the new approach would take to stop Channel small boat crossings from occurring.
The aim is that those transferred to Rwanda and accepted for asylum there will be able to enjoy “fully prosperous” lives, according to a UK Government minister.
‘It would actually be cheaper to put each asylum seeker in the Ritz hotel in London’
