Watch again as James Cleverly holds a press conference in Rwanda on Tuesday 5 December, after he signed a fresh treaty with the nation, amid efforts to get the government’s stalled asylum deal off the ground.

The home secretary has travelled to Kigali as Rishi Sunak bids to make the plan to send migrants to the African nation legally watertight after the Supreme Court’s ruling against the policy.

Domestic legislation, which will be rushed through parliament to assert Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers who arrive in Britain, is also planned.

Mr Cleverly met his counterpart, Vincent Biruta, to sign the treaty and discuss key next steps on the so-called migration and economic development partnership.

He also visited the genocide memorial in Kigali on Tuesday morning, during his first overseas visit as home secretary.

Ministers hope the upgraded agreement, along with “emergency” legislation at home, will address the issues that led the UK’s highest court to rule the Rwanda scheme unlawful.

“We are clear that Rwanda is a safe country, and we are working at pace to move forward with this partnership to stop the boats and save lives,” Mr Cleverly said before his arrival.