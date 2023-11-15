Is it the end of the runway for the government’s Rwanda policy?

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Rwanda plan is unlawful, leaving the government scrambling to reinvent its policy on irregular migration to the UK, including that which takes place via small boats crossing the English Channel.

Politically it has been a disaster, but the issue remains important to many voters, and some care passionately about it. Indeed, the Rwanda policy enjoyed some public support, though the extent of its popularity depended on the question asked, and the media coverage.

Rishi Sunak has said he’ll do whatever it takes to make the policy work a second time – but what can he do?