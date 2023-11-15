Rwanda’s out – so what’s the government’s Plan B?

Another day, another setback for Rishi Sunak. It started well enough, with inflation falling to 4.6 per cent, delivering his pledge to halve it this year.

But the good news was eclipsed three hours later, by the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that the government’s controversial scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful because there would be a risk of them being sent back to their home country.

This humiliating setback is a reminder than no one is above the law. The immoral attempt to send vulnerable to Rwanda – an unsafe land – shows the deep decay at heart of today’s Conservative Party.