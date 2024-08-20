London mayor Sadiq Khan hints at Brexit disconnect with Keir Starmer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has suggested the UK could rejoin the EU in “the medium to long term”, in a departure from Labour’s stance on Brexit.

Last month, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he wants to “reset” relations with European allies. But he also noted negotiations on trade arrangements will not involve re-joining the bloc or a return to freedom of movement.

Sir Keir added he did not believe Britain would return to the EU in his lifetime.

However, Mr Khan said “in the medium to long term, there will need to be a conversation about whether we have a better future inside the EU or outside of it”, while conceding this would not be possible in the short term.

The prime minister has previously said the government wants to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by Brexit wrangles and strike a better deal with the EU than the “botched” trade agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

Before the election, Labour rejected the possibility of an EU-wide youth mobility scheme scheme, saying the party would “seek to improve the UK’s working relationship with the EU within our red lines – no return to the single market, customs union or free movement”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer ( Getty Images )

Asked whether he agreed with Sir Keir, Mr Khan told the New Statesman: “Well, I hope Keir has a very long lifetime! I don’t want any conspiracy theories about how long I want Keir to live for.

“But it’s not possible in the short term for us to rejoin the EU. I think referendums are once-in-a-generation issues. In the medium to long term, there will need to be a conversation about whether we have a better future inside the EU or outside of it.”

Earlier this month, the EU warned Sir Keir his attempt to repair relations with the bloc may fail if he does not meet a list of eight demands.

Although the European Commission has welcomed the prime ministers approach to repairing relations, it issued a list of tests through which the UK can “demonstrate real government commitment” to its withdrawal agreement with the EU.

The list, revealed by the Financial Times, said Britain must fully implement existing post-Brexit agreements on Northern Ireland and the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

EU diplomats told the paper the two measures would be seen as a “test of good faith” in the new relationship.

It also listed the need for a High Court ruling, that EU citizens in Britain should not have to make separate applications for settled status after living in the UK for five years, to be implemented in full.