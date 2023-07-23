Sources close to City Hall say the Mayor of London remains committed to expanding the Ultra low emission zone (Ulez) at the end of August – but is happy to look at new ideas to mitigate its impact in Londoners.
Mr Khan is understood to still believe that Ulez is the right thing to do to save the lives of those suffering from air pollution and to head off the climate crisis.
The mayor was this weekend said to be in "listening mode" after a call with the Labour leader on Friday which aides described as "constructive".
But those familiar with the Mayor's thinking say he is not minded not accept any changes that could reduce the effectiveness of the policy – whether on tackling air pollution or climate change.
Reports in the Sunday Times citing a "senior Labour source" saying the mayor was "reviewing" the policy are understood to not have originated from Mr Khan's City Hall – but rather the Starmer operation.
He said the clean air zone was "why we lost", adding: "We all need to reflect on that, including the mayor."
Labour's candidate at the election Danny Beales took a critical position on the pollution charge during the campaign, calling for it to be halted. He has since described it as a "bad policy".
The Labour leadership's approach has caused a backlash from some of its London members, prompting criticism from councillors involved in cleaning up the capital's air.
Max Sullivan, deputy cabinet member for city management and air quality in Westminster, said he was "disappointed" at the leadership's position.
"Your words threaten the progress of measures to clean our air in London and across the country. In Westminster we need to go further and faster," he said a letter to Sir Keir posted on social media, which he said he was sending in a personal capacity.
"Ulez is a good start but not enough. Your comments make the job of cleaning up our air harder politically as you are offering fuel to those who want to hold back that progress."
And Wandsworth councillor Jo Rigby, the Labour chair of the borough's transport committee, also said in a personal capacity: “Keir put an anti-Ulez candidate in Uxbridge. It backfired on him and he must own that. Labour must not become the pro-pollution party."
The Ulez charge is a £12.50 fee charged by Transport for London on the most polluting vehicles driving in the capital.
It currently covers the area between the North and South circular roads, but from the end of August will be expanded to cover the whole of Greater London. TfL says nine out of 10 vehicles on the road are already exempt from the charge and has announced a scrappage scheme to help people replace vehicles.
Polling has repeatedly found that the policy enjoys popular support across London, but is less popular in outer London where more driving happens, especially among Tory voters.
