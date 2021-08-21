Sajid Javid has announced that home antibody test kits will be available for up to 8,000 people per day who test positive for Covid under a new government scheme.

The UK-wide programme will aim to improve understanding and gain “vital” data on antibody protection following a coronavirus infection after being vaccinated.

From Tuesday, anyone over the age of 18 will be able to “opt in” to the antibody scheme when they book a PCR laboratory test through Test and Trace.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the two-finger prick antibody tests will need to be returned for analysis.

“Our new national antibody testing will be quick and easy to take part in, and by doing so you’ll be helping strengthen our understanding of Covid-19 as we cautiously return to a more normal life,” Mr Javid said.

The health secretary said the initiative would provide “valuable insights” into how Covid vaccines are protecting people, after suggesting earlier this week that almost 100,000 deaths in England had been prevented due to the jabs.

On Thursday, Public Health England (PHE) suggested between 91,700 and 98,700 fatalities had been avoided since December 2020, alongside 82,100 hospital admissions and millions of infections.

According to DHSC, people who opt in to the new scheme must take their first antibody test as soon as possible after testing positive for Covid-19.

The department said this will be “before the body has had time to generate a detectable antibody response” to the virus and “will determine the level of antibodies a person had before their current infection”.

A second test must then be taken 28 days later.

UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are rolling out antibody testing across the UK to gain vital data into the impact of our vaccination programme and on immune responses to different variants of Covid-19.

“This has been made possible thanks to the incredible British public who continue to come forward for testing when they develop symptoms and the millions of people who have had their jabs.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting vaccinated. I encourage anyone who has not yet come forward to book their first and second jabs.”