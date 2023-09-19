Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, takes questions in parliament on schools affected by crumbling concrete and the impact on children's learning.

The number of education settings in England where collapse-risk concrete has been found has risen, the Department for Education (DfE) said on Tuesday (19 September).

Another 27 schools and colleges have been identified with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on site.

Overall, 174 education settings in England have been confirmed with Raac as of 14 September.

The original list – published earlier this month – showed 147 Raac sites as of 30 August.

One secondary school in east London – Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School – has had to switch to remote learning for all students because of Raac, according to the DfE list.

An additional 23 schools are providing a mix of face-to-face lessons and remote learning to pupils as Raac was present in their buildings.

"We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school," Ms Keegan, the education secretary, said.