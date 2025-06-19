Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish government announced it will not mirror the planned changes to welfare disability benefits proposed by Labour.

The cost-cutting measures are largely focused on the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), designed to help with extra costs incurred by living with an illness or disability.

The equivalent in Scotland is the Adult Disability Payment (ADP), and the administration of which is devolved to the Scottish government.

Holyrood’s social justice secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, confirmed the decision in an official announcement, criticising the UK government for the plans.

Ms Somerville said: “The UK government’s proposed reforms will be hugely damaging to those who rely on social security support, particularly during the ongoing cost of living crisis. These plans have yet to be passed at Westminster, so there is still time for the UK government to step back from this damaging policy and I strongly urge them to scrap their harmful proposals.

Scottish social justice secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville ( PA )

“The reforms do not reflect the Scottish government's values. We will not let disabled people down or cast them aside as the UK government has done. We will not cut Scotland’s Adult Disability Payment.

“The UK government should follow our lead and protect the social security safety system, rather than dismantling it. If they do not, then disabled people can draw no other conclusion than the UK government remain content to balance the books on the backs of the most vulnerable.”

Ms Somerville highlighted findings by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that the changes are set to push 250,000 more people into poverty, including 50,000 children. The MSP for Dunfermline claimed this threatens to undermine work to reduce child poverty, pointing also to Labour’s refusal to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall presented the welfare bill on Wednesday, which MPs are set to vote on next month - but are currently divided.

Ms Kendall defended the reforms - aimed at encouraging more people off sickness benefits and into work - saying they were necessary as the “social security system is at a crossroads”.

She said: “Unless we reform it, more people will be denied opportunities, and it may not be there for those who need it.

"This legislation represents a new social contract and marks the moment we take the road of compassion, opportunity and dignity.”

While Scotland is able to decide how to administer the ADP, the measures in the bill regarding Universal Credit are still liable to impact Scottish nationals, as this benefit is managed centrally.

From April 2026, the payment rate for the health element of Universal Credit will be frozen. Those already receiving it will remain on £423.27 a month until 2029/30.

However, new applicants after this month will receive a severely cut rate of £217.26 – almost half.

The controversial proposals have drawn widespread criticism from charities and campaign groups. More than 100 Labour MPs are reportedly considering voting against the government on the plans as the government faces a significant rebellion.