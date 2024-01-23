Senior Tory calls on Rishi Sunak to go as prime minister

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Tory cabinet minister has launched a blistering attack on Rishi Sunak calling him to stand down as prime minister.

Sir Simon Clarke warned “extinction is a very real possibility” for his Party if Mr Sunak remains the leader when voters next go to the polls.

Sir Simon, who was Liz Truss’s levelling up secretary, said: “Rishi Sunak has sadly gone from asset to anchor.”

He added: “It is time to strip away illusion, and stop tolerating any indulgence of it… (and) his uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery.”

Sir Simon Clarke has called for a change in leadership (UK Parliament) (PA Media)

Writing in the Telegraph, the senior Tory said Mr Sunak was not solely to blame for the party flagging in the polls during an election year, but insisted “his uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery”.

“The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred,” he wrote.

He came under fire from other senior Tories.

In a withering assessment, one former cabinet minister: “Simon Clarke kicking off is not anything”.

However, the intervention does suggest no let up in the attacks Mr Sunak will face attacks from within his own party in the run up to the election.

Sir Simon was among 11 Conservative MPs who voted against the Prime Minister’s Rwanda Bill at its third reading earlier this month, despite Mr Sunak seeing off a wider Tory rebellion.

The legislation survived the Commons hurdle after dozens of backbenchers demanding amendments to toughen the draft law largely backed down.

Following the news former Brexit secretary Sir David Davis told Sky News: “This is getting silly.

“The party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK’s best interests.

“It is really about time that these people realise they have a duty to the country that is greater than their personal leadership ambitions.”

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel added: “At this critical time for our country, with challenges at home and abroad, our party must focus on the people we serve and deliver for the country.“Engaging in facile and divisive self-indulgence only serves our opponents, it’s time to unite and get on with the job.”

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.