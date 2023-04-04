Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first very barge to be used to house asylum seekers in the UK under controversial plans aimed at reducing the reliance on hotels is expected to be unveiled by Rishi Sunak’s government this week.

The Home Office hopes to announce a leasing agreement to use the Bibby Stockholm “floatel” at a dock in Dorset to house 500 small boat arrivals – despite a mounting Tory backlash and the threat of legal action.

Conservative MP for South Dorset Richard Drax has described the use of boat at the Portland dock as “totally and utterly out of the question”, arguing it will exacerbate existing problems “ten-fold”.

Mr Drax has vowed to work with the local authority to consider legal action, saying: “We are looking at all legal routes. We will look at any way we can stop this. Every angle is being looked at.”

Details of any agreement with the Liverpool-based Bibby Marine Limited and the costs were unclear, but the 93-metre long vessel can house up to 506 people.

According to reports, the three-storey Bibby Stockholm barge has been refurbished since it was condemned as an “oppressive environment” when the Dutch government used it to house asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow and requires us to look at a range of accommodation options which offer better value for money for taxpayers than hotels.”

Dorset council, residents groups, charities and the local police and crime commissioner are preparing legal action to stop the £20,000-a-day barge plan, according to The Times – reporting that home secretary Suella Braverman could unveil the policy as early as today.

Local sources told the newspaper that asylum seekers would have to be bussed from the barge to a port security every time they wish to leave.

“It’s the same as an airport, all visitors have to be escorted, they will go in and out on a bus. They’ll effectively be treated like prisoners,” they said.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to ‘stop the boats’ (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak has said the cost of using hotels and the pressure it puts on local areas meant it was not sustainable, as he pushes forward with plans to detain and deport migrants arriving on small boats.

Plans to use two ex-military bases and a former prison were met with anger by local Tories when they were unveiled last week.

A Conservative-run local authority launched legal action against the Home Office over the proposal to use RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire as a site for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.

Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh has attacked the idea of using Scampton – the former home of the “Dambusters” squadron which sits in his Lincolnshire constituency.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has shared his frustration with plans to use RAF Wethersfield, near Braintree, to accommodate around 1,500 asylum seekers. Former home secretary Priti Patel is said to be helping her local council in Essex try to stop the camp.

Group of migrants brought in to Dungeness, Kent (PA)

The Home Office argues new types of accommodation must be used to reduce a £6m daily bill of using hotels.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick announced the sites under plans to offer asylum seekers accommodation to cater to their “essential living needs and nothing more”.

Senior Tory MP William Wragg said the idea of vessels was “something must be seen to be done policy” – attacking the “Rosie and Jim idea of barges all over the place”.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council charity, has described the use of military bases and boats as “wholly inadequate places” to house people who have fled war and persecution.

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman still face possible Tory rebellions over their Illegal Migration Bill. Amendments tabled by senior Tory MP Tim seek to ensure powers of indefinite detention in the Bill do not apply to children.

Ministers have been urged to give “serious assurances” they will not return to the “barbaric days” of detaining children in immigration centres as part of the Illegal Migration Bill.