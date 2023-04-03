Thatcher-era chancellor Nigel Lawson dies at age of 91

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigel Lawson, the Conservative former chancellor, has died at the age of 91.

Father to six children, including celebrity cook Nigella and journalist Dominic, Lawson represented the constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, before sitting in the House of Lords until his retirement in December.

He served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet throughout the 1980s, and is closely associated with the economic reforms and privatisation policies which marked her premiership and significantly reshaped Britain.

Prior to entering politics aged 42, Lawson was a journalist, and worked as editor of The Spectator.

Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson were among prominent Conservative MPs to pay tribute to Lawson on Monday night after news broke of his death.

Mr Johnson described him as “a fearless and original flame of free-market Conservatism”.

“He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams,” said Mr Johnson. “He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mr Sunak said that “one of the first things I did as chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk”, describing him as “a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others”.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly described Lawson as “a true statesman”, adding: “His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Sajid Javid, a former chancellor, described Lawson as “one of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as chancellor”.

Lawson was active in Conservative politics “until very recently”, said Tory party chairman Greg Hands, adding that he would “be remembered for his clarity of thinking, commitment to free market economics and willingness to challenge orthodoxies”.

He served as financial and then energy secretary before Thatcher appointed him chancellor in 1983, a role he held until 1989, when his relationship with the prime minister soured and he resigned over a row with Thatcher and her economic aide Sir Alan Walters over the Exchange Rate Mechanism.

While he enjoyed a period of economic growth during his tenure dubbed the “Lawson Boom”, his policies were eventually blamed for pushing the UK into the inflationary spiral which ultimately led to a recession and the Black Wednesday crisis of 1992 – the same year Lawson moved from the Commons to the House of Lords.

He later told the BBC that he believed the 2008 financial crash had been an “unintended consequence” of his “Big Bang” deregulation of the City of London’s financial markets.

He finally retired from the House of Lords in December, ending a parliamentary career spanning nearly 50 years.

Lawson had remained vocal after stepping back from frontline politics, campaigning for Brexit as president of the Conservatives for Britain pressure group and acting as founding chair of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which has lobbied against policies to avert climate breakdown, such as net zero.