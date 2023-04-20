Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has caved in to pressure from right-wing Tory rebels and agreed to toughen his controversial small boats bill by allowing ministers to ignore the European Court of Human Rights.

Tory rebels say they have reached a deal with the government to amend the Illegal Migration Bill – aimed at removing people who arrive in the UK on small boats – after threatening to revolt over the legislation.

The government has reportedly agreed to give the home secretary Suella Braverman powers to disregard injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights – so-called Rule 39 orders – in some instances.

Sources indicated a second amendment will also be introduced tightening the rules around injunctions, so British judges would have to believe a deportation would cause “serious and irreversible harm” in order to block it.

Danny Kruger MP, leading the push to ignore European court injunctions, told the i the group were “grateful to the home secretary and prime minister for their work to secure ... most of the changes we asked for”.

The right-winger said the British public were “fed up with London lawyers and Strasbourg judges”, adding that he was “hopeful that the government will be able to deliver the prompt removals to Rwanda and other safe countries”.

Ms Braverman was reportedly central in landing a compromise deal with the Tory right to stop fresh rebel amendments going in before a Thursday deadline.

The small boats bill has been at the centre of controversy, with critics warning the proposed legislation leaves the UK foul of its international obligations and opposition parties dismissing it as unworkable.

The apparent compromise comes after Mr Sunak failed to guarantee he could achieve his promise to “stop the boats” by the next election and said it “won’t happen overnight”.

Suella Braverman thought to be instrumental in securing changes to bill (PA Wire)

However, Mr Sunak has been told that it would be “symbolic of a breach of the rule of law” to ignore human rights injunctions – warned the latest changes could lead to the bill being defeated in the Lords.

Cross-bench peer Lord Thomas – a former Lord Chief Justice – told BBC Radio 4: “I think it is a very serious step for the government to be contemplating putting into force.”

Defending the principle of the European Court of Human Rights, the senior peer suggested the Bill risks defeat in the Lords. Ignoring a ruling, Lord Thomas said, would “set an extraordinarily bad example”.

While right-wingers have been keen to thwart any influence for the Strasbourg court, Tory moderates want to see the PM commit to establishing safe routes via which asylum seekers can come to Britain.

The Illegal Migration Bill is aimed at changing the law to make it clear people arriving in the UK in small boats via the English Channel will not be able to remain in the country.

They will either be sent back to their home country or to a nation like Rwanda with which the UK has a deal, although legal challenges mean no flights carrying migrants have taken off for the central African nation.

More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel this year. Home Office figures published on Tuesday confirmed the provisional number of people making the journey to date in 2023 stands at 5,049.

A government spokesperson said: “While we have been clear there is no silver bullet, our stop the boats bill will ensure anyone arriving illegally will be detained and swiftly removed, ending the unfair practice of people skipping the queue.”