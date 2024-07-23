Support truly

Pressure is mounting on the Labour government to rethink its policy on smartphones for under-16s, after a new survey of 10,000 parents saw more than half say they wish they had waited longer before handing the devices to their children.

Experts have warned that “solutions are needed”, as three-quarters of respondents admitted they fear smartphones expose their children to internet dangers.

The previous Conservative government promised to ban mobile phones from schools and was considering a ban on selling smartphones to under-16s.

Rishi Sunak’s government was also looking at raising the minimum age for social media accounts.

While Sir Keir Starmer said he plans to put in place better protections for children, he dismissed Tory proposals as impractical.

Earlier this month, he told LBC: “In relation to simply banning phones for under 16s, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think that’s a practical way forward.

“But I do think I will sit down with anyone to look at how we’ll put in place better protections because all parents and everybody across the country is concerned about what can actually be accessed on a phone.”

New research commissioned by HMD (Human Mobile Devices) found that 11 is the average age when a parent hands over a smartphone to their child for the first time – but many confessed they wished they had waited longer.

The survey of 10,000 parents in the UK, US, India, Germany and Australia found more than half of those questioned said they regret exposing their child to a smartphone at such a young age.

A third of parents who responded cited the negative effects of the device and changes in personality as the key reasons for this.

While Sir Keir Starmer said he plans to put in place better protections for children, he dismissed the Tory proposals as impractical ( PA Wire )

Some 55 per cent of respondents admitted that their child’s phone use is a source of big arguments and a third have criedover their child’s phone obsession.

Meanwhile, a staggering 70 per cent of respondents admitted their smartphone-free childhood meant they engaged more with their family.

Dr Becky Foljambe, founder of Safer Screens, said “solutions are urgently needed”.

Meanwhile, Alison Winsborough, an assistant principal at a school in Dorset, said she thinks parents should have more control over their children’s phone usage.

She said: “It is a shame to see children can’t just live their lives, for example they can’t be on the beach without letting the world know where they are online. Or you see girls who have been influenced to have their hair in a certain way, for example, because they’ve seen it online. Children have to be validated by their life online.

“Smartphones are a source of arguments because of the way in which messages can be construed and the potential for antagonism which wouldn’t happen when you’re talking face-to-face.”

She added: “I would like things to go back to being simpler and for parents to have more control.”

This follows a report from the Education Select Committee, published in May, which urged the next government to consider banning smartphones for under-16s within its first year.

The committee report outlined some of the “serious dangers” posed to children online, warning that the risks of screen time for young people significantly outweighed the benefits.

Committee chairman Robin Walker said its inquiry had heard “shocking statistics on the extent of the damage being done to under-18s”.

Commenting on the project, Foljambe said: “Exploring the depth and breadth of emotion alongside the need for solutions (when 38 per cent parents are feeling there are ‘no solutions’ according to the research results), makes this a very meaningful and impactful initiative by HMD.

“My feelings reading this research is that it goes some way to de-stigmatising parents, and releasing the ill placed blame that seems to be being piled on parents to police and supervise these devices at home and be across all technological advances to protect children, when the reality is the technology to protect these children could be improved.

“Solutions are urgently needed and we commend HMD for exploring these in a pragmatic and honest way.”

The survey, conducted in July 2024, spoke to 10,092 parents across the UK, US, India, Germany and Australia.

A Government spokesperson said: “Creating a safer online world is a priority and ensuring the Online Safety Act is implemented is an important part of this work.

“Ofcom has set out the steps companies will have to take to protect children on their platforms under the Online Safety Act, including using highly effective age checks and altering their algorithms to filter out harmful content.”