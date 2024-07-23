Labour pressure on Starmer to scrap two-child benefit cap and suspend Israeli arms exports ahead of vote - live
Sir Keir Starmer could lose support from Labour MPs to abolish the controversial two-child benefit cap in the Commons
Sir Keir Starmer is facing a major Labour rebellion after several MPs pressured him to scrap the two-child benefit cap and suspend arms sales to Israel.
The prime minister will be urged by MPs, including from inside his own party, to change his position and abolish the two-child benefit cap in parliament.
Today’s King’s Speech debate could end with a vote on the matter if Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle selects one of several amendments that have been tabled.
Several Labour MPs have backed the SNP amendment to scrap the cap, with veteran John McDonnell confirming he will vote against the policy.
It comes as the PM said there is “no silver bullet” to end child poverty and acknowledged the “passion” of Labour MPs considering rebelling over the continuation of the policy that affects some 1.6 million children.
To further fuel the internal revolt, Zarah Sultana called Sir Keir to “do the right thing” and stop arms exports to Israel that are “raining down hell” on Gaza.
The MP for Coventry South joins several MPs demanding a tougher stance on the ongoing war in Palestine.
Braverman told to ‘hang her head in shame’ over Rwanda
Suella Braverman has been told she should be “hanging your head in shame” over her approach to the small boats crossings.
During the LBC radio show, a caller accused the Tories of having “exacerbated this problem for political gain” and urged the former home secretary to apologise for the £700 million Labour claimed she spent on the scheme.
Mrs Braverman hit back adding that people have “well-intentioned ideas and they think it is easy” tackle illegal immigration but the “reality is so much more complex”.
Diane Abbott suggests vote against two-child benefit cap
The ‘Mother of the House’ has suggested she could vote against the two-child benefit cap this evening at the King’s Speech debate in the Commons.
The MP for Hackney posted an article about previous claims made by the education secretary that abolishing the cap could be considered.
Ms Abbott wrote on X: “If true, this would be very welcome. Politics is about priorities and it must always be a priority for Labour to reduce child poverty.”
It comes as Downing Street dismissed the claims with Liz Kendall saying that the government needs to “do the sums” first.
Labour MP rebels against Starmer to vote against two-child benefit cap
Veteran Labour MP John McDonnell has confirmed he will back an amendment to end the two-child benefit cap.
The SNP has put forward an amendment to scrap the cap, which is being backed by Plaid Cymru, the Green Party, the SDLP, the Alliance Party, and independent MPs including Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr McDonnell has now joined the list, further fueling a Labour rebellion against Sir Keir Starmer.
In a video posted to X, he said: “I don’t like voting for other party’s amendments but I am following Keir Starmer’s example as he said ‘put country before party’.
“So I am putting lifting children out of poverty before party whipping.”
Braverman accuses Labour of 'flashing the green light to people smugglers’
Suella Braverman has accused the Labour government of “flashing the green light to people smugglers” after scrapping the Rwanda scheme.
Speaking on LBC, the former home secretary admitted the Conservatives “failed” to deliver on their pledge to stop the boats, adding: “He [Rishi Sunak] pledged, we pledged, to stop the boats. We failed.”
But insisted the deportation plan would have been “groundbreaking” if Sir Keir Starmer had not ditched the scheme.
She said Labour’s plan on migration is nothing more than “moving the deckchairs around” and it is “flashing the green light to the people smugglers”.
Braverman claims Rwanda scheme is a ‘deterrent’ for Channel crossings
The ex-home secretary has criticised Labour’s approach to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel after Sir Keir Starmer decided to scrap the Rwanda deportation scheme.
Ms Braverman claimed there is a “crisis of illegal migration” and current figures are “not sustainable”.
During the LBC show, s caller challenged Ms Braverman over why the Rwanda deportation scheme would have been a deterrent to small boat Channel crossings. The Conservative MP insisted the plan would have put people off making the journey to the UK.
It is then put to her whether the African country is safe for people escaping persecution and conflict, with Ms Suella adding: “Rwanda has a track record of welcoming 100,00 vulnerable refugees from the region already.”
Braverman hosts LBC radio show
Former home secretary Suella Braverman is hosting a show on LBC this morning.
The Tory MP is taking calls from listeners and answer questions about the Tory leadership contest, Labour’s asylum plans and the US presidential election.
What is the two-child benefit cap?
The two-child benefit cap prevents parents from claiming universal credit or tax credit for their third child. It was introduced by the Conservatives and came into place in April 2017. It only affects applies to children who were born after 6 April 2017.
The measure was introduced by then chancellor George Osbourne, alongside a raft of other changes to the benefits system. The Conservatives said the measures were designed to encourage benefit recipients “to make the same choices as those supporting themselves solely through work.”
Latest official figures show that 1.6 million children are living in families affected by the policy. Campaigners, charities and politicians from across the spectrum have called on the new government to scrap the measure.
In response to the latest figures, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall described child poverty as a “stain on our society” and that “too many children are growing up in poverty”
She said: “We will work to give every child the best start in life by delivering our manifesto commitment to implement an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty.”
The government have subsequently launched a taskforce to combat child poverty, alongside announcing the Children’s Wellbeing Bill that was announced in the King’s Speech. This piece of legislation introduces free breakfast clubs for all primary school children, strengthens child protection arrangements, and enforces limits on the number of branded items of uniforms schools can require.
But many campaigners were disappointed to not see the two-child benefit cap announced in the speech. Responding to the speech, the Child Poverty Action Group said: “The new Government pledged an ambitious approach to tackling child poverty but there was little to help achieve that aim in the speech today.”
Coming up: Kendall to deliver speech on DWP reform
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall will today unveil plans to reform Britain’s system of employment support.
The Labour minister will speak from Barnsley to set out the government’s steps to tackle economic inactivity and deliver the party’s pledge of reaching 80 per cent employment.
She is expected to say: “Over the last 14 years millions of people have been denied their rightful chance of participating in the labour market, and the hope of a brighter future. They’ve been excluded, left out, categorised and labelled. Britain isn’t working. We need fundamental reform so the department for welfare becomes a genuine department for work.”
Pictured: Ministers arrive in Downing Street for weekly Cabinet meeting
Campaigners slam ‘appalling’ policing response around violence against women
The founder and director of the Centre for Women’s Justice has said she is still seeing “unintelligent” policing of violence against women and that in many cases the response is “appalling”.
Harriet Wistrich – who has worked as a solicitor specialising in human rights for 25 years – was asked on the BBC Today programme if she had seen a change in police culture following the Baroness Casey Review.
She responded: “Certainly those in leadership are attempting to address that within the Met and in other areas, but there is a huge mountain to climb here, and they have to bring along those that are working lower down – the responses around violence against women are still appalling in so many cases we see.”
She said some lower-level offences seen as an indicator of committing more serious crimes in the future are “not seen as a joke which they were in the past” but there remains a “huge task” at hand.
“Far too often police are dealing with issues that aren’t necessarily policing issues at all, and they are also unintelligently focusing on the wrong types of offender – far too often, for example in domestic abuse-type of situations where there are counter-allegations, the victims are being arrested and that is something we’ve seen far too often.
“This is why understanding domestic abuse and the dynamics of it has to be dealt with, and officers are trained to understand the differences.”
