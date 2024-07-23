✕ Close Keir Starmer accidentally calls Rishi Sunak 'prime minister'

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a major Labour rebellion after several MPs pressured him to scrap the two-child benefit cap and suspend arms sales to Israel.

The prime minister will be urged by MPs, including from inside his own party, to change his position and abolish the two-child benefit cap in parliament.

Today’s King’s Speech debate could end with a vote on the matter if Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle selects one of several amendments that have been tabled.

Several Labour MPs have backed the SNP amendment to scrap the cap, with veteran John McDonnell confirming he will vote against the policy.

It comes as the PM said there is “no silver bullet” to end child poverty and acknowledged the “passion” of Labour MPs considering rebelling over the continuation of the policy that affects some 1.6 million children.

To further fuel the internal revolt, Zarah Sultana called Sir Keir to “do the right thing” and stop arms exports to Israel that are “raining down hell” on Gaza.

The MP for Coventry South joins several MPs demanding a tougher stance on the ongoing war in Palestine.