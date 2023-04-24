SNP donors urged to get refunds amid probe into party finances

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgruntled SNP donors have been urged to claim refunds from the party while they still can after one recovered almost £500 in Indyref2 donations.

Former SNP member James Gardner was “shocked” with the direction of the party and asked fundraiser Jim Henderson for a refund in March. He was unhappy with the treatment of former leader Alex Salmond and its efforts to secure Scottish independence.

The 72-year-old did not offer a receipt to support his claim, but last week £480 was deposited into his account.

Mr Gardner told Scottish newspaper The Herald he was “glad” he sought the refund and urged others to act while they still can. He raised fears a wave of donors asking for their money back could devastate the party’s finances.

Humza Yousaf, who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader last month, has denied the party is “facing bankruptcy” and insisted it is on a “steady footing” financially.

But the party’s treasurer Colin Beattie quit last week a day after being arrested and questioned by police amid a probe into the SNP’s finances. He was replaced by MP Stuart McDonald .

Mr Beattie’s arrest and resignation followed the arrest two weeks ago of Ms Sturgeon’s husband and former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell, who was released without charge pending further inquiries.

Police Scotland is currently investigating the matter of £660,000 that was raised by the SNP for Scottish independence campaigning, following allegations of donations fraud. The party still owes money to Mr Murrell , who loaned the SNP £100,000 in 2021, Mr Yousaf confirmed last week.

Mr Gardner said: “I might be on the last train out the station.”

He added: “If folk just threw in a tenner, they might be willing to write it off.

“But for folk like me who gave a monthly sub, the tenners add up, so it’s worth going after it.

“If they’re not even going to try for independence, then they’ve basically tricked you.”