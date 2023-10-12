Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A SNP MP Lisa Cameron has announced she is quitting the party and defecting to the Conservatives over the “toxic and bullying” treatment from colleagues at Westminster.

The backbencher will now sit with the Tory party in the Commons rather than spark a by-election in her East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow seat, it is understood.

Ms Cameron blamed her SNP colleagues in parliament for the “deterioration” of her mental health and being put on antidepressants – revealing that she had received support from Rishi Sunak.

The defecting MP said she had been treated badly by colleagues over her decision to support the harassment victim of fellow SNP MP Patrick Grady.

Coming just days before the SNP conference, she also lashed out at the “division” caused by the push for Scottish independence and revealed she will focus on policies benefiting the union.

In a statement revealing her decision, she said: “Families like mine experienced significant division regarding the issue of [Scottish] independence.”

Ms Cameron said it had “taken its toll”, adding: “I have come to the conclusion that it is more helpful to focus my energies upon constructive policies that benefit everyone across the four nations of the UK, and to move towards healing these divisions for the collective good.”

She had spoken out over Mr Grady and challenged how the leadership handled sexual harassment allegations against her colleage. The former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford had reportedly said in a group meeting that the party should offer “absolute full support” to Mr Grady.

The Commissioner for Standards concluded last year that Mr Grady had breached sexual misconduct policy – upholding a complaint that he had made “an unwanted sexual advance” to a junior member of staff”.

Lisa Cameron fell out with ex-SNP Westminister leader Ian Blackford (PA Wire)

Announcing her decision to quit on Thursday, Ms Cameron said: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group.”

She said it had “resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants”.

Ms Cameron said she would “never regret my actions in standing up for a victim of abuse at the hands of an SNP MP last year” – but had lost faith in the party’s leadership.

Ms Cameron was set to be challenged soon for the SNP nomination in her East Kilbride constituency at the next general election.

The MP said only last month that she “can’t entirely rule out” forcing a by-election immediately if she was not nominated to stand again by the party.

But she is not thought to be willing to call a by-election after her exit from the party, and will instead sit as a Tory MP until the general election expected in 2024.

The defecting MP praised Mr Sunak for reaching out to her after receiving “no contact from party leadership in the past weeks” despite her mental health struggles.

“I am particularly grateful to the prime minister in valuing my continued contribution to parliament as a health professional and in taking time to listen,” she said.

The new Tory MP added: “It is the first time I have felt heard and shows positive, inclusive leadership in contrast to that which I have encountered in the SNP at Westminster over many years.”