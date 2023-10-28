SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan defects to Salmond’s Alba Party

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP politician who came third in the party’s recent leadership contest has defected to Alex Salmond’s rival nationalists Alba.

Ash Regan said she had become fed up with the SNP’s strategy to win Scottish independence – saying it had “drifted” under Humza Yousaf’s leadership.

It means the MSP for Edinburgh Eastern becomes the Alba Party’s first representative in the Scottish parliament, though it has two MPs at Westminster.

She lost out Mr Yousaf in the battle to succeed Nicola Sturgeon back in March, finishing third behind Kate Forbes.

In a statement, Ms Regan said: “I could not, in good conscience, continue to be part of a party that has drifted from its path and its commitment to achieving independence as a matter of urgency.”

“Today, I am proud to take up the mantle of leadership for Alba at Holyrood and to become the first Alba MSP,” she added.

Ms Regan said she wanted to provide “a clear focus on reinvigorating the cause of independence and delivering on the promise that was made to the Scottish electorate in 2016 and 2021”.

It follows a series of woes for Mr Yousaf, with the latest political coming from the defection of MP Lisa Cameron to Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives at Westminster.

The SNP accused Ms Cameron of “betrayal” for switching to the Tories – questioning whether she ever believed in independence and demanding that she “do the honourable thing” and resign her seat.

Mr Salmond, the former first minister and SNP who started his own breakaway party after falling out with Ms Sturgeon, said he was “delighted” to welcome Ms Regan to “team independence”.

Speaking at the start of his party’s conference, he added: “Her commitment to the cause of Scottish independence has never been in question, and her addition to Alba sends a powerful message about the focus and determination we bring to achieving an independent Scotland.”

Alba, who not yet won an electoral seat, has adopted a more strident approach to Scottish independence than the SNP.

Mr Salmond says he would demand negotiations with the UK government on independence, rather than seek another referendum, if there was majority for pro-indy parties at the next election.