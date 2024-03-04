Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All eyes are on Jeremy Hunt this week as the chancellor is set to announce his latest spring Budget.

Many will be wondering what to expect, how Mr Hunt’s statement will impact their finances, and what it signals it sends about the Tory party ahead of a looming general election.

Measures including further tax cuts and public spending reductions are widely expected to be revealed on Wednesday (6 March), with senior Tories hinting that the chancellor could give the green light to either national insurance or income tax, to try and woo voters back.

Asked if such cuts could come at the expense of cutting public services, the chancellor pointed to his record of championing extra investment in the NHS while he was health secretary.

Another scheme Mr Hunt is reportedly looking at is a “vaping products levy” which would be imposed on imports and manufacturers of vapes to try and make them unaffordable to children.

So, how will the proposals in the spring statement affect your bank balance, wage slip and disposable income – if at all? And when will any changes come into force?

What will Wednesday’s announcement reveal about Mr Sunak’s plans for the Tory party – and do national insurance cuts make things harder for Labour?

Will the spring statement be the last gasp of a dying government or a clever play to win back voters after a long stretch of political turmoil?

If you have a question on the spring Budget, submit it now, or when I join you live at 3pm on Wednesday 6 March for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 3pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.