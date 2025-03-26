Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her first spring statement on Wednesday, setting out her economic plans for the UK.

With spending cuts, potential tax changes, and shifts in government priorities on the table, this announcement will have a significant impact on households and businesses alike.

Spending cuts are a major concern, with some Whitehall departments facing reductions of up to seven percent over four years. Recent welfare reforms will slash £5 billion from benefits, the steepest cuts since 2019, raising concerns over public services.

Reeves may also extend the freeze on income tax thresholds beyond 2028. While not a direct tax hike, this would push more people into higher tax brackets due to "fiscal drag," increasing their tax burden.

Labour’s plan to boost defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027 is another contentious issue. The expected reallocation of international aid funds has drawn criticism from charities, while the move aligns with US pressure for stronger European defence commitments.

So what will these changes mean for your finances? Will you end up paying more tax? How will spending cuts affect public services? And when will these policies come into force?

Beyond the immediate economic impact, the political ramifications of this spring statement are also worth exploring. Does this signal a long-term shift in Labour’s economic approach under Reeves and Starmer? Is Labour positioning itself as the party of fiscal responsibility, even at the cost of traditional welfare commitments?

If you have a question on the spring statement, submit it now, or when I join you live at 3pm on Thursday 27 March for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

