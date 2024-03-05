Jump to content

What would you like to see announced in the spring Budget? Join The Independent Debate

Jeremy Hunt is expected to slice 2p from the rate of National Insurance - but we want to know what fiscal policies you would implement if you had the chance

Tuesday 05 March 2024 16:55
<p>If you were given the reigns to Number 11, what policies would you implement?</p>

If you were given the reigns to Number 11, what policies would you implement?

(Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Speculation is rife about what chancellor Jeremy Hunt might announce when he sets out the government’s spending plans in the spring Budget.

In the run-up, most reporting had focused on whether taxes would be slashed.

However, reports revealed on Tuesday the chancellor is expected to slice 2p from the rate of National Insurance instead, after concluding income tax cuts would be too expensive and risk stoking inflation, which remained frozen at 4 per cent in January.

We want to know what you’d like to see announced in Jeremy Hunt’s budget.

If you were given the reigns to Number 11, what policies would you implement?

Would you be keen to see more help introduced for first-time buyers? Or would you rather see enhanced VAT relief on electric vehicle charging brought in?

Share your opinion by adding it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

