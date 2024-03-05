Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Speculation is rife about what chancellor Jeremy Hunt might announce when he sets out the government’s spending plans in the spring Budget.

In the run-up, most reporting had focused on whether taxes would be slashed.

However, reports revealed on Tuesday the chancellor is expected to slice 2p from the rate of National Insurance instead, after concluding income tax cuts would be too expensive and risk stoking inflation, which remained frozen at 4 per cent in January.

We want to know what you’d like to see announced in Jeremy Hunt’s budget.

If you were given the reigns to Number 11, what policies would you implement?

Would you be keen to see more help introduced for first-time buyers? Or would you rather see enhanced VAT relief on electric vehicle charging brought in?

Share your opinion by adding it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below or by clicking here.