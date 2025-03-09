Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major Brexit rethink is needed on defence and security leading to a single European military command structure and defence of the continent’s borders, former deputy prime minister Lord Michael Heseltine has warned.

The former deputy prime minister believes the threat of Donald Trump’s administration has opened the doors for Sir Keir Starmer to have a much more profound repair of the damage of Brexit beyond the limited ambitions of his reset talks.

Writing in The Independent the Tory peer, who played a significant role in the Remain campaign, has issued his warning in the wake of Mr Trump’s shocking actions in withdrawing military aid and intelligence from Ukraine.

open image in gallery Lord Michael Heseltine has warned a major Brexit rethink is needed ( PA Archive )

It comes as Sir Keir is leading with defence as he presses ahead with his Brexit reset talks with Brussels.

Lord Heseltine, a former defence secretary under Margaret Thatcher, said the behaviour of the US president means that the UK and its European allies now need to set up alternative military structures because it can no longer rely on the US as an ally.

Lord Heseltine also warns against “complicit silence” in dealing with Mr Trump, noting “the brave stance” of Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau.

He said: “We must choose between the complicity of silence or engage in an open debate in support of our own and the former American values.

“I have no doubt that silence would be the wrong choice. And while we are speaking out, we must end the free run currently being offered to Nigel Farage. President Trump’s apologist in Britain, who believes that he is coasting to power as both major parties run scared of his crude, racist based, exploitation of immigration.”

Lord Heseltine is now urging the UK government, along with the French and Germans, to rethink defence and security strategy.

He said: “We in Europe must fill in the security deficit that America is creating but simply spending more on defence is not enough. Europe should conduct its own defence review led by the UK, France and Germany. to establish a potential command structure in the event that that of the NATO alliance was not available.

“That review should include procurement policy to secure the compatibility and interoperability of weapon systems and secure the scale of procurement and research budgets that so benefit American and Chinese industry. Airbus is a model that demonstrates the art of the possible.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron are key to a European reset on defence ( Getty Images )

He also wants the UK to agree to common security border control in Europe in its Brexit reset with the EU.

Lord Heseltine said: “We cannot allow uncontrolled immigration. Europe should define a common border that we can police together.”

On defence procurement, he added: “No European nation state, including the UK, can match the scale of R and D support that the defence and space programmes inject into the industrial base of America and China. Together Europe could and we should repair the damage Brexit has done to our self-interest by rejoining Europe’s programmes.

“Above all our two main parties must articulate the interdependence of this country with Europe, encourage the free movement of our younger generation and open the way for our professional musicians to perform freely across Europe.

“A united Europe is at the heart of British self intent. We are a European power. We always have been and always will be. In sharing sovereignty, we enhance the power of that sovereignty.”

It comes as another former Tory defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace urged European countries to fill the gap left by the US in supporting Ukraine and keep the hope alive of fighting Russia to a standstill.

Sir Ben also said that Europe could survive without American support on defence.

“It’s not the end of the world if they pull out of Nato. We have the will in Europe and the money, if we choose to, to fix our own security and defence,” he added.