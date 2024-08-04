Support truly

Sir Keir Starmer issued a stark warning to racist far-right thugs rioting in British towns and cities with a “guarantee” they will face swift justice and “the full force of the law”.

In an uncompromising statement to the nation, the prime minister told those behind the appalling scenes in Hull, Halifax, Liverpool, London, Southport and Rotherham: “I guarantee, you will regret it”. More than 100 people have been arrested following the violence disturbances on Saturday.

The prime minister’s powerful statement came as a violent mob stormed a hotel full of asylum seekers waiting for their applications to be heard in Rotherham and set fire to it knowing people were inside.

A large mob gathered outside the hotel before they started hurling debris at the police ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Violent thugs in balaclavas draped in St George’s flags hurled chairs and set off fire extinguishers at police outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, a suburb in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Sunday afternoon. The anti-immigrant hooligans chanted “get them out”, “you’re not welcome anymore” and “Yorkshire” as they encouraged each other to attack the hotel.

Another young group of men held a banner saying: “Stopping the boats means stopping the stabbings” and other offensive chants could be heard targeting Muslims and immigrants. The group smashed windows to get inside the hotel at one point, before setting fire to bins and furniture.

Just after Sir Keir made his statement, the Home Office revealed that extra support is being offered to protect mosques and other potential hot spots around the country as the crisis engulfing the nation appeared to grow.

Starmer addresses the nation about the riots that have plagued cities in England this weekend ( Sky News )

As police kettled the mob in a stand-off outside the hotel, the prime minister said that they “are not protesters” and made it clear that their racist behaviour “will not be tolerated.”

"Be in no doubt, those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law,” he continued. "The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow and convictions will follow.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves. This is not a protest, it is organised, violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online."

A fire is extinguished by police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The violence has hit towns and cities around the UK since misinformation was used to enflame tensions following the murder of three girls and attempted murder of seven others in Southport.

False claims that the alleged attacker was on a watch list and Muslim were used to stir up far-right mobs who descended on the grieving seaside in Merseyside last week and besieged a local mosque before setting fire to a police car and throwing rocks at police officers.

Addressing the harrowing scenes in Rotherham, neighbouring MP Sarah Champion said: “I’m extremely concerned at the escalating violence we are seeing at Holiday Inn, Manvers. The people causing damage and attacking police do not represent our town and I am disgusted by their actions. This is criminal disorder and intimidation - not protest.”

A chair is thrown at police officers outside the hotel ( PA Wire )

Home secretary Yvette Cooper also appeared to give the greenlight to the police to use tough measures.

“The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling,” she said. “Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside. South Yorkshire Police have full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible.”

Tensions in Rotherham had been running high earlier in the day as the protesters gathered outside the hotel to be met by anti-racism protesters who chanted “refugees welcome”. It escalated out of control as the anti-immigrant protesters hurled missiles at the hotel and attacked police officers with pieces of wood and chairs. One officer has been dragged away from the scene with a suspected injury.

In his statement Sir Keir said: “I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend. Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow. I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder.”

He insisted that the scenes “are not protest” but “organised thuggery”.

“I am not afraid to call it out for what it is,” he said. “And it has no place on our street or online. Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham. Marauding gangs intent on law breaking. Or worse. Windows smashed. Fires set ablaze. Residents and staff in absolute fear. There is no justification – none – for taking this action.”

Police in riot gear glashing with protesters ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

In a note to those on the right who appeared to have given some justification to the scenes, including Lord Davies who on Sunday suggested the cancellation of the Rwanda scheme was to blame, Tory Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones who issued a statement suggesting arrests might not work, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, he added: “All right-minded people should be condemning this sort of violence.”

“People in this country have a right to be safe,” he continued. “And yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted. Attacks on Mosques. Other minority communities singled out. Nazi salutes in the street. Attacks on the police. Wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric.”

The government has launched ta £29.4 million Protective Security for Mosques Scheme which will also help Muslim schools. Mosques are being offered greater protection with new emergency security that can be rapidly deployed, under new arrangements announced by the Home Secretary today.

There were also disturbances in Middlesborough on Sunday ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The new rapid response process means mosques at risk of violent disorder can be offered additional security personnel, providing communities with vital support and reassurance. This will boost the work already being done by local police forces to protect these important places of worship.

Ms Cooper said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.”