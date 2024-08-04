Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1722780910

UK riots live: Far-right mob set fire to Rotherham migrant hotel after windows smashed and police attacked

It comes after far-right riots rocked Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and other cities on Saturday

Alexander Butler,Jabed Ahmed,Athena Stavrou
Sunday 04 August 2024 15:15
Close
Unrest throughout England as far-right protesters destroy shops and cars

A far-right mob have set fire to a Rotherham hotel used to house migrants as police brace for more violence across the UK on Sunday.

Masked rioters, some draped in England flags, assembled outside a Holiday Express hotel in Manvers, South Yorkshire, as they clashed with police.

After thugs threw bricks and smashed windows, footage emerged of a fire raging from a bottom-floor window as hotel guests looked on from the top floor. It is unclear if they were migrants.

It comes after at least 90 people were arrested after riots rocked major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke on Saturday, leaving destruction in their wake.

A library was torched in Liverpool, Merseyside, after “violent thugs” descended on it and left part of the building reduced to ash.

Meanwhile, shoe shops, vape shops and cafes were destroyed in other towns and cities. In Belfast, a Syrian cafe owner said he had “no words” after his business was destroyed.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who speaks on public order for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said authorities are prepared for people to “try and do this again in the coming days”.

1722780824

Pictured: Migrants watch on from hotel window

A migrant watches on from the Holiday Inn’s window as a mob attacks the building
A migrant watches on from the Holiday Inn’s window as a mob attacks the building (Getty Images)
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 15:13
1722780089

Labour MP for Rotherham reacts to chaos out Holiday Inn Express

Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion has reacted to rioters causing chaos outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.

“This is horrendous,” she wrote on X.

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham
Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham (PA)
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 15:01
1722779848

Rotherham rioters attempting to turn over police van

Demonstrators in Rotherham appear to be attempting to turn over a police van.

Footage shared on social media shows multiple masked men surrounding the police van as officers attempt to stop them.

(Screengrab)
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 14:57
1722779743

Pictured: Police under siege at Rotherham hotel

Police officers tend to a wounded colleague inside the hotel as seen through a smashed window
Police officers tend to a wounded colleague inside the hotel as seen through a smashed window (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Fire extinguishers are used on police officers as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham
Fire extinguishers are used on police officers as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 14:55
1722779221

Pictured: Mob attack and set fire to Holiday Inn

A far-right mob attacked and set fire to a Holiday Inn believed to be housing migrants in Rotherham
A far-right mob attacked and set fire to a Holiday Inn believed to be housing migrants in Rotherham (Reuters)
The group clashed with police as a fired raged on the bottom floor of the hotel
The group clashed with police as a fired raged on the bottom floor of the hotel (Reuters)
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 14:47
1722779043

Holiday Inn issues statement amid Rotherham chaos

IHG, the company that owns he Holiday Inn Express chain, have issued a short statement amid the chaos outside the Rotherham branch.

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority,” a statement sent to the BBC states.

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 14:44
1722778642

Pictures from lobby inside Holiday Inn Rotherham

(Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
(Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 14:37
1722778401

Pictured: Wheelie bin set on fire outside rotherham Holiday Inn Express

(Youtube)
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 14:33
1722778336

Wheelie bin set on fire and thrown into hotel

A wheelie bin has been set on fire as rioters attempt to throw it through the smashed hotel window.

Police helicopters could be seen, and emergency service sirens can be heard.

(Youtube )
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 14:32
1722778205

Chaos in Rotherham outside Holiday Inn

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 14:30

