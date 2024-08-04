UK riots live: Far-right mob set fire to Rotherham migrant hotel after windows smashed and police attacked
It comes after far-right riots rocked Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and other cities on Saturday
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A far-right mob have set fire to a Rotherham hotel used to house migrants as police brace for more violence across the UK on Sunday.
Masked rioters, some draped in England flags, assembled outside a Holiday Express hotel in Manvers, South Yorkshire, as they clashed with police.
After thugs threw bricks and smashed windows, footage emerged of a fire raging from a bottom-floor window as hotel guests looked on from the top floor. It is unclear if they were migrants.
It comes after at least 90 people were arrested after riots rocked major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke on Saturday, leaving destruction in their wake.
A library was torched in Liverpool, Merseyside, after “violent thugs” descended on it and left part of the building reduced to ash.
Meanwhile, shoe shops, vape shops and cafes were destroyed in other towns and cities. In Belfast, a Syrian cafe owner said he had “no words” after his business was destroyed.
Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who speaks on public order for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said authorities are prepared for people to “try and do this again in the coming days”.
Pictured: Migrants watch on from hotel window
Labour MP for Rotherham reacts to chaos out Holiday Inn Express
Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion has reacted to rioters causing chaos outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.
“This is horrendous,” she wrote on X.
Rotherham rioters attempting to turn over police van
Demonstrators in Rotherham appear to be attempting to turn over a police van.
Footage shared on social media shows multiple masked men surrounding the police van as officers attempt to stop them.
Pictured: Police under siege at Rotherham hotel
Pictured: Mob attack and set fire to Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn issues statement amid Rotherham chaos
IHG, the company that owns he Holiday Inn Express chain, have issued a short statement amid the chaos outside the Rotherham branch.
“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority,” a statement sent to the BBC states.
Pictures from lobby inside Holiday Inn Rotherham
Pictured: Wheelie bin set on fire outside rotherham Holiday Inn Express
Wheelie bin set on fire and thrown into hotel
A wheelie bin has been set on fire as rioters attempt to throw it through the smashed hotel window.
Police helicopters could be seen, and emergency service sirens can be heard.