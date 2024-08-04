✕ Close Unrest throughout England as far-right protesters destroy shops and cars

A far-right mob have set fire to a Rotherham hotel used to house migrants as police brace for more violence across the UK on Sunday.

Masked rioters, some draped in England flags, assembled outside a Holiday Express hotel in Manvers, South Yorkshire, as they clashed with police.

After thugs threw bricks and smashed windows, footage emerged of a fire raging from a bottom-floor window as hotel guests looked on from the top floor. It is unclear if they were migrants.

It comes after at least 90 people were arrested after riots rocked major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke on Saturday, leaving destruction in their wake.

A library was torched in Liverpool, Merseyside, after “violent thugs” descended on it and left part of the building reduced to ash.

Meanwhile, shoe shops, vape shops and cafes were destroyed in other towns and cities. In Belfast, a Syrian cafe owner said he had “no words” after his business was destroyed.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who speaks on public order for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said authorities are prepared for people to “try and do this again in the coming days”.