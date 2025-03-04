Starmer faces growing concerns from MPs over ‘brutal’ cuts to foreign aid budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cross-party committee of MPs has written to Sir Keir Starmer about its “deep concern” over the cut to the aid budget.

Sarah Champion, chairwoman of the International Development Committee, said the “brutal” cut to funds “risks undermining our soft power, as well as years of progress in areas such as healthcare, education, clean water and sustainable development”.

Last week the prime minister announced that spending on defence will rise from its current 2.3 per cent share of the economy to 2.5 per cent in 2027.

But to fund it, development assistance aid will be slashed from its current level of 0.5 per cent of gross national income to 0.3 per cent in 2027.

Last week, international development minister Anneliese Dodds resigned in protest over the move.

Anneliese Dodds said she disagreed with the decision for aid to ‘absorb the entire burden’ (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Ms Champion said she wanted to “express my committee’s deep concern regarding the Government’s decision”.

She went on: “This brutal further cut to ODA (Official Development Assistance) risks undermining our soft power, as well as years of progress in areas such as healthcare, education, clean water and sustainable development.

“It will have dire consequences for millions of marginalised people across the world.”

Labour MP Ms Champion also asked the Prime Minister to respond to a number of questions, including whether aid spending by other departments such as the Department for Education will be maintained, and what the expected impact will be on staffing levels at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Other ministers have also been copied into the letter, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Ms Champion said in a statement she is “deeply concerned” about the cut.

She said: “One of the cheapest and most effective ways to prevent conflict is to address the causes of instability before they spiral into violence.

“That’s what international aid can do.

“In reality, cutting aid to pay for increased defence will inevitably mean spending more money on responding to conflicts rather than investing in prevention – it should never be either/or.

“We need both to make a stable and secure world.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This Government’s first duty is to keep our country safe and secure.

“The evolving global security landscape – with conflicts overseas undermining security and prosperity at home – requires us to make tough but necessary choices to protect British interests and support our allies.

“Our approach balances the UK’s proud tradition of supporting the world’s most vulnerable with our fundamental responsibility to protect British citizens and interests in an increasingly unstable world.”