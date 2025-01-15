UK politics live: Surprise inflation fall eases pressure on Reeves as markets predict interest rate cut
The Consumer Prices Index figure fell to 2.5%, still above the Bank of England’s 2% target
Inflation has fallen to 2.5 per cent in a boost for Chancellor Rachel Reeves as she faces criticism over market turmoil and volatility in the value of the pound.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figure is still above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target, but is lower than November’s 2.6 per cent.
Following the surprise fall in inflation, traders increased their bets on the Bank of England cutting interest rates in February, which in turn saw the cost of government borrowing fall slightly on Wednesday morning in more good news for the chancellor.
Speaking to the BBC, former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said of the new figures: “I think you can hear a sigh of relief coming out from Downing Street, the Bank of England and across financial markets as a whole.”
Hitting out at “unfair” criticism of Ms Reeves after the cost of government borrowing rose to its highest level since 1998, Treasury minister Darren Jones appeared to rule out an emergency budget in March, telling Times Radio on Wednesday that there will only be “one major fiscal event a year”.
Consumer confidence ‘remains very patchy’, Currys boss warns
Consumer confidence and spending “remains very patchy”, the chief executive of electrical retailer Currys has said.
Asked about his outlook for the high street chain for 2025, Alex Baldock, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re more confident in our businesses prospects.
“I mean, these are strong peak results building on a strong first half performance and as you said, we’re more confident in the profit outlook for our business.
“But I think that’s more to do with the work that we’ve done, rather than any help from the external environment, which remains very patchy in terms of consumer confidence and spending.”
Cost of UK government borrowing falls slightly after new inflation data
In further good news for the chancellor, the cost of UK government borrowing fell slightly as the markets bet on a further Bank of England interest rate cut, following Wednesday’s surprise fall in inflation.
Traders now see around an 80 per cent change of a 25-basis point easing in February, up from around 60 per cent before the latest inflation data – in a shift which supported under-fire British government bonds, known as gilts.
In a boost for Downing Street, 10-year gilt yields dropped 6 basis points at 4.82 and the rate sensitive two-year yield was down nearly 8 basis points, outperforming German and US peers.
Gilts have been at the centre of a global government bond selloff this month as higher borrowing costs threaten the government’s strained finances.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury admits more work to be done on inflation
FTSE given boost as inflation unexpectedly slows
British stocks have been given a boost after data showed UK inflation unexpectedly slowed in December and core measures of price growth fell more sharply.
The FTSE 100 added 0.7 per cent early on Wednesday morning, outpacing its European peers, while the FTSE 250 midcap index jumped 1.5 per cent.
Markets expect Bank of England to cut interest rates in February
Traders currently see a more than 82 per cent of the Bank of England cutting interest rates in February, and about 50 basis points of easing by the end of the year, Reuters reports, citing London Stock Exchange Group data.
“The Bank of England will likely feel emboldened to continue its easing cycle in February. And rate cut expectations further out should ease on the back of today’s data,” Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist told the news agency.
Inflation could still exceed 3 per cent in coming months, analyst says
The surprise decline “provides some timely respite amid the financial markets turmoil”, said Suren Thiru, economics director for the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
But he added that “any relief could be short-lived” due to inflation pressure growing this year.
“Despite December’s unexpected decline, the near-term outlook for UK inflation remains ominous with higher energy bills likely to push the headline rate above 3 per cent over the coming months, aided by April’s expected rise on Ofgem’s energy price cap,” he said.
Minister hits out at ‘unfair’ pressure on Rachel Reeves over market turmoil
The pressure on Rachel Reeves over turmoil in the markets is “unfair”, the chief secretary to the Treasury has said.
“I think it’s unfair. Look, the chancellor is doing a brilliant job,” Darren Jones told LBC, adding that a lot of issues in the markets are down to “global movements”.
“The first thing to say, as I’m always reminded, is ministers don’t comment on market movements, but what I will say is that a lot of this is down to global movements in international markets. Other countries are facing similar challenges,” he said.
The chancellor’s fiscal rules are the “right approach from the chancellor in difficult global economic circumstances, and with a difficult inheritance that we had from the last government”, he said.
Government must make ‘tough decisions’ on spending, minister says
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones acknowledged that “tough decisions” on spending would be required as the government grapples with high borrowing costs.
He told BBC Breakfast: “There’s a lot happening globally and as ministers we don’t give a running commentary on the market, because we take the price in the market, we do accept the price in the market.
“But there’s no denying that this government inherited an economy from the Conservatives that had a high amount of debt and low growth and that’s why we have got non-negotiable fiscal rules where under this government, day-to-day spending for public services must be met by tax receipts, not by borrowing.
“People at home know you can’t just keep borrowing every month to pay the bills. And where we do borrow to invest in the country’s infrastructure, the debt has to be falling as a size of the economy over the next five years.
“Those fiscal rules are non-negotiable. That means there are tough decisions for the Chancellor and this government to take. “
Services inflation drops sharply in boost for chancellor
A 1.9 per cent decrease in the price of hotels, and a slower increase in prices across restaurants and cafes put the most downward pressure on overall inflation, while the cost of air fares also rose at a much slower rate in December, the ONS said.
This helped services inflation – a metric closely watched by the Bank of England – fall to 4.4 per cent in December, from 5 per cent in November.
On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices increased in December, compared with November.
Grant Fitzner, the ONS’s chief economist, said: “Inflation eased very slightly as hotel prices dipped this month, but rose a year ago. The cost of tobacco was another downward driver, as prices increased by less than this time last year.
“This was partly offset by the cost of fuel and also second-hand cars, which saw their first annual growth since July 2023.”
Inflation data could pave road to more interest rate cuts, ex-Bank of England policymaker says
New inflation figures may pave the way to “slightly more interest rate cuts”, a former Bank of England policymaker has said, in a boost for mortgage-holders.
Michael Saunders told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we’ve seen in the last month or so is global interest rates rise very sharply, led by the US, and that’s rippled through to the UK, and markets are now pricing in really only a couple of cuts, perhaps even slightly less than that.
“That’s where they were last night, before these figures. Now, these figures bring inflation back in line with what the Bank of England has been expecting.”
He added that, if inflation rates continued at this level, the market would be “on the route to slightly more interest rate cuts”.
